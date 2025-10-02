Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Alicante Tram. FGV

Wave of Delays in Alicante Tram Due to Electrical Fault

Various tram lines have been affected

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 17:55

Comenta

Wave of widespread delays hit the Alicante Tram lines. Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat (FGV) explained that the issues are due to an electrical fault.

Thursday's issues follow other "technical problems" that forced the suspension of lines 4 and 5 of the Alicante Tram on Wednesday night.

Additionally, other lines such as 1, 2, and 3 also experienced delays during the last day.

