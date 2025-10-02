Wave of Delays in Alicante Tram Due to Electrical Fault Various tram lines have been affected

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 17:55

Wave of widespread delays hit the Alicante Tram lines. Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat (FGV) explained that the issues are due to an electrical fault.

Thursday's issues follow other "technical problems" that forced the suspension of lines 4 and 5 of the Alicante Tram on Wednesday night.

Additionally, other lines such as 1, 2, and 3 also experienced delays during the last day.

En actualización This is breaking news and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es