Warren Buffett Ends Stake in BYD, Shares Plummet

Warren Buffett's relationship with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has come to an end. Berkshire Hathaway, the investment conglomerate of the American billionaire, has confirmed that it no longer holds any stake in the company, closing a 17-year chapter where its backing was seen as an international seal of confidence in the brand.

This investment was, to some extent, pivotal in making individual investors worldwide view electric vehicle companies as a lucrative sector for their portfolios, sparking a 'gold rush' where several companies decided to go public to raise funds.

The exit was reflected in a 10-Q form filed by the Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary for the period ending June 30, 2025. According to the document, in December 2024, the firm still held a stake in BYD valued at $415 million. Half a year later, that figure dropped to zero. The decision is part of a general reduction in the company's investment portfolio, which decreased from $1.3 billion to $950 million in six months.

The operation marks the end of a cycle that began in 2008 when Berkshire acquired about 10% of BYD at a then very low price, around 3 to 8 Hong Kong dollars per share. At that time, Buffett described the company as "a fantastic Chinese company" that manufactured "the vehicle of the future: a new plug-in electric car." Time proved him right in terms of profitability, as the investment multiplied its value over the years, although BYD now faces a much more complex environment.

The announcement led to an immediate drop in BYD's stock price in Hong Kong, where its shares fell 3.35% to 109 HKD. This figure contrasts with the 155 HKD it reached in May 2025, its peak for the year.

From BYD, the reaction was conciliatory. Li Yunfei, an executive of the company, publicly thanked Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger for their support over nearly two decades. "Buying and selling is normal in stock investment. Thanks to Munger and Buffett for their recognition, investment, and company over the past 17 years. As with everything in the long term, what remains is the learning," Li wrote on the social network Weibo.

The reasons for the withdrawal seem multiple. On one hand, Berkshire had already reaped enormous profits from the operation, selling much of its stake in recent years, and may have considered that the stock's upward trajectory had peaked. On the other hand, the company's own documentation indicates that its profits were hampered by lower returns on investment in BYD, with a negative impact of $257 million in the second quarter of 2025.

BYD's situation has also changed. In its semi-annual report, the company acknowledged that it operates in an environment of "intense price competition and excessive marketing," which is affecting its margins. Its net profits in the second quarter fell by about 30% year-on-year, to 6.35 billion yuan (approximately 750 million euros), according to LSEG data.

Moreover, the brand faces new trade barriers. Although BYD does not sell passenger cars in the United States, allowing it to avoid tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese vehicles, it does have a presence in Mexico, a key market in its international strategy. In early September, the Mexican government announced a 50% increase in tariffs on Chinese cars, limiting the company's growth potential in the region.

China has responded firmly to these measures. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced what it considers protectionist practices and urged Mexico to work towards inclusive and mutually beneficial global trade.

For Buffett, the decision is also understood in light of his previous warnings about the sector. In 2023, during Berkshire's annual meeting, he noted that the automotive industry is "too tough" and that, although there may be winners at a given time, global competition prevents maintaining dominant positions in the long term.