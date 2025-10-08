Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Vueling aircraft at Alicante-Elche airport. Shootori

Vueling Launches Winter Discounts on Flights from Alicante-Elche Airport

The airline offers up to 20% off on tickets for flights between November and January departing from the Alicante terminal in a flash sale available until this Thursday.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 11:15

Vueling continues to invest in Alicante-Elche airport. For this winter season, the airline has stationed another aircraft at its base in Alicante, allowing it to offer over a million seats for the low season, a 15% increase from last year. Additionally, the airline has taken over operations on routes to Santiago de Compostela and Santander, both abandoned by Ryanair following its dispute with Aena.

Now, the company is making another move by launching a promotion with up to 20% discount on selected flights from Alicante-Elche airport, available only until October 9. The offer is valid for travel between November 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026.

Among the domestic routes benefiting from this winter discount are Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Santiago de Compostela, Tenerife North, and Barcelona.

On the other hand, Vueling is also launching this flash sale for its various international destinations such as Algiers, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cardiff, London-Gatwick, Oran, and Paris-Orly. These discounts can be obtained from the airline's official website or app.

Increase in Low Season

The increase in Alicante is part of Vueling's winter strategy, during which it has scheduled 15.7 million seats across Spain, according to a statement from the airline, highlighting the addition of 400,000 seats compared to the previous winter season.

Among the additional aircraft added to its bases are those in Alicante and Santiago de Compostela, as well as three additional aircraft in Barcelona, which were already present in summer, and one more aircraft in Malaga and Seville.

As a novelty for the winter season, new routes to Santander and Santiago de Compostela will be available during the low season from Alicante airport. Both routes will have two weekly frequencies on Thursdays and Sundays.

