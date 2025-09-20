Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Vodafone headquarters in Madrid. EP

Vodafone Highlights Technological Stability of Current Telematic Control System Against Gender Violence

The same sources highlight that the system currently protects more than 4,000 victims nationwide.

EP

Saturday, 20 September 2025, 19:20

Sources from Vodafone Spain have indicated that the telematic tracking system for gender violence offenders is fully operational, ensuring service continuity and the safety of women under protection. The company emphasizes that its priority "has been and continues to be to ensure the safety of victims at all times."

The service is provided to the Ministry of Equality through the Vodafone-Securitas joint venture, where Vodafone is responsible for the technological platform, devices, and software necessary for its operation. According to Vodafone sources, during the contract transfer in 2024, certain data transmission issues occurred between the outgoing and incoming joint ventures, which were resolved at the time, and the information is currently accessible to the competent authorities.

The same sources highlight that the system currently protects more than 4,000 victims nationwide, operating stably without significant disruptions. The bracelet used, supplied by Oysta Spain (Access Group), is a certified device in the European Union that incorporates advanced security systems, tamper sensors, communication encryption, and real-time geolocation.

The new model processes more than 30 million daily positions and around 1,700 proximity alerts, combining GPS, mobile networks from any operator, and WiFi to enhance traceability and location accuracy. Additionally, it features redundant data centers and immediate response protocols in coordination with the Security Forces and Corps.

