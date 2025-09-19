Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Arrest by the Civil Guard.
Arrest by the Civil Guard. GC

Violent Snatch Theft of Gold Chain from Octogenarian in Torrevieja, Suspect Attempts to Hide Among Crowd

Two Civil Guard officers caught the young man red-handed and initiated a chase through the town's urban area

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:25

Two Civil Guard officers patrolling the urban centre of Torrevieja caught a suspected thief in the act as he violently snatched a gold chain from an octogenarian's neck from behind. The alleged perpetrator then attempted to blend into the crowd, prompting a chase that ended with his arrest.

The incident occurred on September 8th in broad daylight in a commercial area of Torrevieja. Two officers from the Torrevieja Civil Guard station were monitoring the area when they observed a man approaching an elderly woman from behind, whom he assaulted and robbed with a violent tug, fleeing moments later.

As soon as the officers confirmed that the woman was being attended to by other citizens and while awaiting medical services and her family, they began the pursuit in their official vehicle, while the thief continued running down the street.

Despite repeated signals from both officers, the perpetrator continued to flee and attempted to hide among people and cars, prompting the patrol to park and continue the chase on foot, preventing him from escaping among pedestrians.

According to Civil Guard sources, during the escape, the man discarded the gold chain, which has not yet been recovered. It is a chain with gemstones engraved with the victim's name.

The suspect, aged 21, was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a violent robbery and brought before the Torrevieja Magistrate's Court No. 1. The victim, an 80-year-old woman, fortunately did not suffer serious injuries and is recovering well from the assault.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante se prepara para cuatro días de cortes de luz en varios barrios de la ciudad
  2. 2 Así será el nuevo barrio de la Albufereta: viviendas, parque, hoteles y un museo al aire libre
  3. 3 Crimen en Benidorm: detenida una británica por estrangular a una amiga en el Rincón de Loix
  4. 4 La Policía Local de Alicante retira decenas de coches y motos abandonados en la Zona Norte
  5. 5 El drama oculto tras el lavadero de Sant Joan: una disputa familiar que acabó en tragedia
  6. 6 Estas son las 14 croquetas que competirán en el primer campeonato de Alicante
  7. 7 Seis heridos tras saltarse un vehículo un control de la Guardia Civil en la AP-7 de Alicante y embestir a una patrulla
  8. 8 ¡Y ya van 13! La hoguera Alfonso el Sabio también volverá a plantar en categoría Especial en 2026
  9. 9 Alerta entre familias y profesores por temperaturas que llegan a rozar los 40 grados en aulas alicantinas
  10. 10 Operativo policial conjunto para acabar con un mercadillo ilegal en la zona Norte de Alicante donde se vendían objetos robados

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Violent Snatch Theft of Gold Chain from Octogenarian in Torrevieja, Suspect Attempts to Hide Among Crowd