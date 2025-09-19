Violent Snatch Theft of Gold Chain from Octogenarian in Torrevieja, Suspect Attempts to Hide Among Crowd Two Civil Guard officers caught the young man red-handed and initiated a chase through the town's urban area

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:25

Two Civil Guard officers patrolling the urban centre of Torrevieja caught a suspected thief in the act as he violently snatched a gold chain from an octogenarian's neck from behind. The alleged perpetrator then attempted to blend into the crowd, prompting a chase that ended with his arrest.

The incident occurred on September 8th in broad daylight in a commercial area of Torrevieja. Two officers from the Torrevieja Civil Guard station were monitoring the area when they observed a man approaching an elderly woman from behind, whom he assaulted and robbed with a violent tug, fleeing moments later.

As soon as the officers confirmed that the woman was being attended to by other citizens and while awaiting medical services and her family, they began the pursuit in their official vehicle, while the thief continued running down the street.

Despite repeated signals from both officers, the perpetrator continued to flee and attempted to hide among people and cars, prompting the patrol to park and continue the chase on foot, preventing him from escaping among pedestrians.

According to Civil Guard sources, during the escape, the man discarded the gold chain, which has not yet been recovered. It is a chain with gemstones engraved with the victim's name.

The suspect, aged 21, was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a violent robbery and brought before the Torrevieja Magistrate's Court No. 1. The victim, an 80-year-old woman, fortunately did not suffer serious injuries and is recovering well from the assault.