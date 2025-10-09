Vinicius Jr. Publicly Apologises to Girlfriend in Statement

Joaquina Dueñas Thursday, 9 October 2025, 13:55 Comenta Share

Vinicius Jr. has surprised many by releasing a statement on his social media to apologise to his girlfriend for being "careless." The footballer seems to have made a misstep in his budding relationship with Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca. Recently, it emerged that she decided to end their relationship after discovering messages between him and other women. Now, he has chosen to clarify things to restart everything "without lies."

"We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. Recently, I experienced a situation that made me reflect and recognise behaviours that did not represent who I want to be or the type of relationships I want to build," the statement begins. "Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I have enormous affection and respect. Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, commitments, and life just to be with me. I met an admirable mother and an incredible partner," the footballer continues.

"Although we were not officially a couple, there was a sincere connection," he notes, while affirming: "I am not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I did not respond in the best possible way, and that I disappointed her. Therefore, I want to publicly apologise, with an open heart, because I understood that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust, and transparency."

"The idea now is to restart everything. Without lies, without fights, without masks. With much love, affection, and respect," he concludes.