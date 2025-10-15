Vinicius Faces Legal Action in Brazil for Disturbing Neighbours with Birthday Bash Around 500 guests, including fellow Real Madrid player Camavinga, attended the event organised by the Brazilian star in Rio de Janeiro to mark his 25th birthday.

Vinicius has been taken to court in Brazil over alleged "disturbance of work or peace" during the grand party he organised in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate his birthday, as confirmed by official sources cited by the newspaper O Globo.

The case is being processed in a special court in Rio, responsible for handling minor offences, and is based on a complaint from a neighbour of the venue where the Brazilian national team winger celebrated his 25th birthday, between July 19 and the early hours of July 21. According to the complainant, the party, held at a luxurious estate dedicated to hosting large events such as weddings or corporate functions, generated excessive noise and disrupted the neighbourhood's peace.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Military Police noted the loud music and shouting, and requested the attendees to lower the volume. Initially, Vinicius and his guests complied with the officers' orders, but once they left, "the sound reached an extremely high volume again," according to the complainant's account.

The preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for November 6, and under Brazilian law, "disturbance of work or peace" is punishable by a sentence of between fifteen days and three months in prison, or a fine.

According to O Globo, Vinicius organised a massive party to celebrate his birthday, which included concerts, one by rapper Travis Scott, fireworks, and even amusement park rides. The event gathered 500 guests, including French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius's teammate at Real Madrid, and other celebrities, such as Brazilian singer Anitta, one of the leading figures in the currently popular Latin American reggaeton scene.