Villena Unveils Industrial Area for Data Logistics The project is set to be completed in two years, aiming to host tech companies and logistics operators

Inés Rosique Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 13:10 Comenta Share

Villena City Council, in collaboration with the industrial area developer Casa del Padre, announced the next steps for the Villena Data Logistics Campus this Tuesday. The area spans 332,000 square metres, designated for data centre operators, tech companies, and logistics operators.

This new project strengthens the Levante Interior Logistics Node plan, promoted by the Council within the Mediterranean Corridor railway network. According to the developer, construction will begin in the coming weeks with land urbanisation, expected to be completed within two years.

Javier Nicolás, legal representative of the developer L14 REIS, stated, "Villena offers very interesting opportunities for developing new urban initiatives linked to its strategic position, the future connection with the Mediterranean Corridor, and the future proposal of a Dry Port, a logistics node linked to the trans-European rail network."

Nicolás mentioned that "every week there is interest from data centre operators seeking information about this new initiative in Villena." "We see that we are progressing well in urban development and there is significant interest from key sector players. This is the added value of the municipality of Villena," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the city's mayor, Fulgencio Cerdán, described the start of this project as "good news," marking "the development of new industrial land in the Casa del Padre industrial estate." "This area already has the appropriate classification allowing for the immediate implementation of a logistics and data campus."

Cerdán explained that the current owner of 100% of the industrial land is the same developer group L14Reis, who requested the council to desist from direct management to exclusively attribute the category of urban development agent.

This decision will be made at the next ordinary plenary session, scheduled for 30th September, with the aim of maximising the development of this area located on the Caudete road. The mayor expressed satisfaction that this investment group "chose Villena for such actions because it confirms that we are an ideal location for establishing logistics companies and data centres."

Large plot with various uses

In this regard, the Councillor for Industry, Javier Martínez, explains that "the current industrial land classification will greatly expedite the timelines for the urbanisation and commercialisation process of the plots, characterised by their dimensions." The large parcel is one of the demands from certain sectors such as logistics or data centres. The new structure will allow for a main plot of 80,000 square metres and the creation of smaller plots for related or auxiliary companies.

Martínez commented that Villena is "a space with unique characteristics, as we have ideal conditions for the location of data centres, given that the main fibre optic infrastructure passes through our municipal area, and these connections and logistics infrastructure are also present in terms of the network."