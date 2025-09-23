Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Federació reclama al Ayuntamiento aumentar las subvenciones de Hogueras para hacer frente a la subida de categorías
Exhibition related to the festival in the streets of Villena. AV

The FIC of Villena, previously annual, will now be held every two years

The seventh edition of the festival will take place between October 2nd and 5th, focusing on the theme of identity

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 10:57

Villena once again becomes the preferred municipality for avant-garde art and groundbreaking artistic expressions with a new edition of the Frente de Iniciativas Contemporáneas festival (FIC). This seventh edition will commence on October 2nd and extend until the 5th. The director, José Ayelo, has also announced that this will be the last annual edition, and from now on, it will become biennial.

The reason for this change is "to gather new creative experiences, which require time for maturation and allow for better planning of the works and selected artists based on their impact in the sector," according to Ayelo. The Councillor for Culture, María Server, highlighted this edition as one of "consolidation that will lead to a more stable format and maturation of the project, one of the few focusing on avant-garde arts in the Valencian Community."

Related News

Villena demands information from the Conselleria de Sanitat about its Integrated Health Centre

Villena demands information from the Conselleria de Sanitat about its Integrated Health Centre

Villena advocates for transport connecting to the University of Alicante

Villena advocates for transport connecting to the University of Alicante

In the seventh edition, which will begin next week, the shared theme among all artists is the reflection on identity, both individually and collectively. This expression, conveyed through avant-garde movements, will also address the dynamism of what we are over time and the possibility of its transformation.

With this concept, the festival will kick off on Thursday, October 2nd, with the performance of 'Feriantes', a production by El Patio Teatro and the National Dramatic Centre, a work that has earned the 2025 Documentary Theatre Show award at the International Performing Arts Fair for children, youth, and families (FETE). Following this opening, the full range of exhibitions, workshops, video, photography, and music will unfold at this event where Villena showcases the most innovative aspects of the current scene.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

This FIC will be held at the Casa de la Cultura, the Ermita de San Antón, Plaza de Santiago, and the MUVI itself. One of the three artistic curators of the FIC, Andrés Leal, highlighted the presence of high-level personalities and the participation of the most renowned and promising local creators. This mix, from his perspective, "is part of the richness of the FIC, showcasing future trends in different artistic disciplines."

Programming

On the same day that Patio Teatro premieres, the Transverso Collective will also perform with the play 'Transparente'. After the performances, the first day will close with a jazz concert by Luise Knobil.

On October 3rd, the Audiovisual Workshop by Los Voluble will take place, turning the screen into an artistic manifestation resulting from their intriguing remixes. Meanwhile, the Nerval Collective will offer their performance 'Before Everything Was Field'; and once again, the night will close with a musical performance by Helen Helen, inviting the audience to "a pure combustion, an unusual and captivating mix that ignites any stage from the start."

Complete festival programme. AV

The final day, Sunday, October 5th, offers the public the urban happening 'Chaforrineando' by El Portal Amalio Gran, which reflects on urban models applied to heritage spaces. For the younger audience, the FIC schedules a children's theatre session with 'Prometeo', by the Señor Serrano Factory.

These sessions are complemented by exhibitions from Sergi Hernández Carretero, 'Kinesofos', an interactive installation on movement and perception; Ana Spoon with her textile installation on fear and memory; Lisa Gingles, who creates animal masks as a metaphor for identity; Luis Macías, a light and cinematic installation titled 'Cinema Solar', and international video art by Doopiidoo, Ellen Sheidlin, Ras Alhague, Lucas Zanotto, José Cruzio, and BIF. This programme is further enriched by workshops from Los Voluble with 'Political Remix Video and Live Cinema' and by Nomad Studio on 'Photography as an autobiographical and community tool'.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por lluvia, tormentas y granizo
  3. 3 Indignación entre decenas de aficionados franjiverdes tras ser multados durante el Elche-Oviedo
  4. 4 Torrecilla: crédito agotado en el Hércules
  5. 5 La Aemet volverá a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante por lluvias y tormentas a partir de la medianoche
  6. 6 La Policía Local de Alicante salva la vida a un hombre en parada cardiorrespiratoria en plena calle
  7. 7 Un botellón continuo frente a un colegio de Alicante
  8. 8 Encuentran a un hombre deambulando en paños menores por un pueblo de Alicante
  9. 9 Restablecida la circulación de trenes en Alicante tras una caída de tensión que provoca retrasos
  10. 10 Vuelven los tiempos de la compra de pisos sobre plano: venden una promoción entera de 82 viviendas en Sant Joan antes de acabarla

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The FIC of Villena, previously annual, will now be held every two years

The FIC of Villena, previously annual, will now be held every two years