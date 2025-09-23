The FIC of Villena, previously annual, will now be held every two years The seventh edition of the festival will take place between October 2nd and 5th, focusing on the theme of identity

Inés Rosique Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Villena once again becomes the preferred municipality for avant-garde art and groundbreaking artistic expressions with a new edition of the Frente de Iniciativas Contemporáneas festival (FIC). This seventh edition will commence on October 2nd and extend until the 5th. The director, José Ayelo, has also announced that this will be the last annual edition, and from now on, it will become biennial.

The reason for this change is "to gather new creative experiences, which require time for maturation and allow for better planning of the works and selected artists based on their impact in the sector," according to Ayelo. The Councillor for Culture, María Server, highlighted this edition as one of "consolidation that will lead to a more stable format and maturation of the project, one of the few focusing on avant-garde arts in the Valencian Community."

In the seventh edition, which will begin next week, the shared theme among all artists is the reflection on identity, both individually and collectively. This expression, conveyed through avant-garde movements, will also address the dynamism of what we are over time and the possibility of its transformation.

With this concept, the festival will kick off on Thursday, October 2nd, with the performance of 'Feriantes', a production by El Patio Teatro and the National Dramatic Centre, a work that has earned the 2025 Documentary Theatre Show award at the International Performing Arts Fair for children, youth, and families (FETE). Following this opening, the full range of exhibitions, workshops, video, photography, and music will unfold at this event where Villena showcases the most innovative aspects of the current scene.

This FIC will be held at the Casa de la Cultura, the Ermita de San Antón, Plaza de Santiago, and the MUVI itself. One of the three artistic curators of the FIC, Andrés Leal, highlighted the presence of high-level personalities and the participation of the most renowned and promising local creators. This mix, from his perspective, "is part of the richness of the FIC, showcasing future trends in different artistic disciplines."

Programming

On the same day that Patio Teatro premieres, the Transverso Collective will also perform with the play 'Transparente'. After the performances, the first day will close with a jazz concert by Luise Knobil.

On October 3rd, the Audiovisual Workshop by Los Voluble will take place, turning the screen into an artistic manifestation resulting from their intriguing remixes. Meanwhile, the Nerval Collective will offer their performance 'Before Everything Was Field'; and once again, the night will close with a musical performance by Helen Helen, inviting the audience to "a pure combustion, an unusual and captivating mix that ignites any stage from the start."

The final day, Sunday, October 5th, offers the public the urban happening 'Chaforrineando' by El Portal Amalio Gran, which reflects on urban models applied to heritage spaces. For the younger audience, the FIC schedules a children's theatre session with 'Prometeo', by the Señor Serrano Factory.

These sessions are complemented by exhibitions from Sergi Hernández Carretero, 'Kinesofos', an interactive installation on movement and perception; Ana Spoon with her textile installation on fear and memory; Lisa Gingles, who creates animal masks as a metaphor for identity; Luis Macías, a light and cinematic installation titled 'Cinema Solar', and international video art by Doopiidoo, Ellen Sheidlin, Ras Alhague, Lucas Zanotto, José Cruzio, and BIF. This programme is further enriched by workshops from Los Voluble with 'Political Remix Video and Live Cinema' and by Nomad Studio on 'Photography as an autobiographical and community tool'.