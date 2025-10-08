Villena Presents Best Practices in Addiction Prevention at Professional Conference in Alicante The Water Parties Club campaign, conducted during the Moors and Christians festival, was highlighted as a model for preventing alcohol abuse.

Laura Fuentes, head of the Community Prevention Unit for Addictive Behaviors (Upcca), participated in the inaugural 'Professionals on Environmental Prevention of Addictions: Effective Prevention' conference, where she presented various initiatives and campaigns developed in Villena to schools and industry professionals.

Fuentes shared a panel with Fernando Aldave, Chief of the Alicante Local Police, and María José Gutiérrez, head of the Upcca in Benidorm, who discussed 'Best Practices in Environmental Prevention' with the audience.

The head of Villena's Upcca discussed the design and implementation of the Water Parties Club campaign, aimed at preventing alcohol abuse, which was launched this summer during the Moors and Christians festival in September. She also shared other initiatives related to addiction prevention and education, particularly among young people and their families.

This conference was organized by the Alicante City Council's Department of Education in collaboration with the Department of Health and featured high-level technical and professional contributions.