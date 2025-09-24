Villena Hosts the Eighth Edition of the Alicante Ferrero Challenger Over 70 Professional Tennis Players to Compete in the Tournament

Villena will host a new edition of the Alicante Ferrero Challenger, taking place from September 28 to October 5 at the Ferrero Academy facilities. The official presentation was held this Tuesday at the doors of the Chapí Theatre, in celebration of its centenary, with the participation of Maite Gandía, Councillor for Sports; Iñaki Etxegia, CEO of the Ferrero Academy; and Antonio Martínez, founder of the Academy and coach of Juan Carlos Ferrero, both promoters of the event.

The tournament will kick off on Sunday, September 28, at 10:30 am with an open day. From Monday 29, access will be by ticket, available on the website www.ferrerochallenger.equelite.com, with prices ranging from 15 to 22 euros for the finals. Matches will be held in the morning and afternoon to facilitate attendance, accompanied by food trucks and parallel activities. On Friday, October 3, after the sports day preceding the finals, a public party with live music and raffles will be held. The finals will take place on Saturday at 12:30 pm and Sunday at 11 am.

The Alicante Ferrero Challenger, offering 143,000 euros in prizes this year, will feature over 70 top-level tennis players, including Davis Cup champions like Pablo Carreño and Albert Ramos, as well as renowned international players such as Jan-Lennard Struff, finalist of the Mutua Madrid Open. Throughout its editions, this tournament has served as a stage to consolidate tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel Spain and Challenger TV, while from the quarter-finals they will also be aired on Eurosport and Movistar+, and from the semi-finals on TVE.

The Councillor for Sports, Maite Gandía, highlighted the importance of this event "for its positive impact on the local economy and its ability to position Villena as a national sports reference." She also thanked the Ferrero Academy "for their effort and commitment to Villena to make this tournament possible."

Meanwhile, Iñaki Etxegia emphasized "the media and sporting relevance of the championship and the high level of participating players," while Antonio Martínez described this edition as "a day for tennis lovers that has reached a higher level this year."

The Department of Sports invites the entire population to enjoy a high-profile sporting event that consolidates Villena as a top-tier sports destination.