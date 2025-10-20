Villena Declares War on Advertising Posters

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:55 Comenta Share

Villena Town Hall has initiated three sanction proceedings against those responsible for placing advertising posters on urban furniture. These cases have not responded to warnings that the Department of Cleaning and RSU always sends before proceeding to enforce the ordinance prohibiting such activities.

In recent weeks, new advertising notices and posters have been detected on various elements such as bus shelters, lampposts, benches, and even on the facades of private buildings. The Councillor for Cleaning and RSU, Sergio Palao, explained that the usual procedure is to seek an agreed solution with the authors, which involves the removal of all posters affixed to the different supports.

"Normally, in these cases, they respond to our warning. They are informed that it is prohibited, advised to comply with the Ordinance, and they are usually receptive, taking it upon themselves to remove all the posters and restore the areas where they were placed," commented Palao. However, in three cases to date, it has been impossible to achieve a positive reaction, leading to the imposition of fines.

The councillor reminded that cleaning tasks incur municipal costs, as they require the allocation of personnel and resources to unforeseen tasks. Additionally, he noted that in some cases, damage occurs to the surface where the poster, advertisement, or promotional material is adhered.