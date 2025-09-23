Villena and the Chamber of Commerce Strengthen the Municipality's Business Incubator On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the logistics centre, both institutions have signed an agreement to consolidate it.

The Mayor of Villena and the President of the Chamber of Commerce after signing the agreement.

Inés Rosique Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:01

The Villena City Council and the Chamber of Commerce of Alicante have renewed their commitment to business promotion by signing a new collaboration agreement. The agreement, signed by the town's mayor, Fulgencio Cerdán, and the Chamber's president, Carlos Baño, aims to establish the Villena Business Incubator as a benchmark for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Alt Vinalopó region.

This centre, celebrating its 20th year of operation, has become a key space for the creation and consolidation of business projects. The anniversary has served as a starting point to strengthen collaboration between both institutions, which are committed to expanding the range of services, specialised training, and organising impactful activities in the local economic fabric.

The agreement includes an investment aimed at modernising the Incubator's facilities, including furniture renewal and the adaptation of various spaces. Additionally, the City Council will undertake the maintenance of garden areas through mixed employment and training programmes. There are also plans to intensify face-to-face advice for entrepreneurs and project promoters, offering support several days a week. The goal is to reinforce the Incubator's role as a centre for guidance, support, and monitoring of business initiatives.

During the signing ceremony, the Mayor of Villena emphasised the importance of institutional collaboration. Cerdán thanked the support of the Chamber of Commerce and its president, highlighting that "structuring the territory requires involving municipalities and companies from each region."

In his view, this new framework of cooperation and joint activities will boost economic development characterised by a diversity of sectors and Villena's strategic location on the business map.

For his part, Carlos Baño recalled that the Chamber's commitment to Villena dates back to 2005, when entrepreneurship and business development training was launched jointly with the City Council. According to Baño, "that shared project aimed to revitalise the area's traditional economic sectors while paving the way for new productive fields."

After the signing, the Chamber's president noted that, after two decades of trajectory, the priority now is to strengthen the Business Incubator with new services, more personalised attention, and a reinforced programme in entrepreneurship and emerging sectors. "The challenge is for the Incubator to continue being the nerve centre of innovation and new productive projects in Villena and its region," he concluded.