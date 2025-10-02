Villena Advances Towards Intelligent Tourist Destination with 39.8% of Commitments Fulfilled SEGITTUR's Assessment Places Villena Above the National Average, Opening the Second Phase of Implementation

Villena embarks on the second phase of its transformation into an Intelligent Tourist Destination.

Ismael Martinez Villena Thursday, 2 October 2025, 14:35

Villena has surpassed 39.8% of the requirements of the Intelligent Tourist Destination (ITD) model following the assessment by SEGITTUR, an agency under the State Secretariat for Tourism. This result enables the municipality to initiate the second phase of the process, focused on the practical execution of the planned actions.

The report places Villena above the average of over 200 municipalities evaluated to date, highlights the Town Hall. The most notable indicators correspond to governance (50.3%), sustainability (43.7%), technology (34.9%), innovation (31.3%), and accessibility (34.1%), key areas that pave the way towards a more competitive destination and one adapted to the challenges of current tourism.

The Department of Tourism will have a roadmap that drives the transformation towards a more innovative, sustainable, and digitalized destination, with the support of SEGITTUR and the Network of Intelligent Tourist Destinations, of which Villena has been a part since 2020.

The ITD model, applied throughout Spain, is based on 97 requirements and over 260 indicators that allow measuring the degree of progress in various areas. Its objective is to promote comprehensive tourism management that enhances the quality of the visitor's experience while improving residents' lives and protecting cultural and natural heritage.