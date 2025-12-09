Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

La Vila removes invasive vegetation to restore the Amadorio River

Municipal intervention enhances ecological balance and hydraulic capacity of the riverbed following the spread of exotic species

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 15:45

La Vila Joiosa Town Council has completed a comprehensive intervention in the urban stretch of the Amadorio River to halt the spread of invasive vegetation, restore ecological balance, and improve the riverbed's hydraulic capacity. The operation, coordinated between the Department of Environment and the Parks and Gardens area, addresses the urgent need to contain the advance of exotic species that were harming both the ecosystem's health and the cleanliness of the river environment.

The Councillor for Environment, Carlos Soler, and the Councillor for Urban Scene, Ana Alcázar, explained that the intervention focused primarily on the removal of Arundo donax —the common reed— along with other shrubs and plant debris that impeded water flow and encouraged the accumulation of waste at various points in the riverbed. The presence of these species had begun to significantly alter the river's natural dynamics, displacing native vegetation that contributes to maintaining the local ecosystem.

The work, which has been ongoing since October, has been carried out following strict environmental criteria to ensure it does not interfere with the breeding periods of birds inhabiting the area. In this way, the Town Council ensures that the intervention does not affect the reproduction or natural rhythms of the species present in the Amadorio.

Carlos Soler explained that the need to act became evident in recent months due to the rapid growth of invasive vegetation. The common reed, particularly aggressive in river environments, is capable of occupying large areas in a short time, displacing local flora and causing significant disruptions to the river's ecological balance.

In addition to the impact on biodiversity, this vegetation also compromises the Amadorio's hydraulic capacity, increasing the risk of blockages and problems during episodes of heavy rain. "These species not only affect biodiversity but also endanger the proper evacuation of water," the councillor noted.

The municipal action is complemented by sanitation and conditioning work on the urban environment of the riverbed, aiming to ensure greater cleanliness, better maintenance, and a safer and healthier river for the public and the entire ecosystem.

