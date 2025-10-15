Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Mayor Marcos Zaragoza during the presentation of the new ambulances TA

La Vila Joiosa enhances healthcare services with two new ambulances

The Town Hall introduces a Basic Life Support unit and a mobile ICU to improve preventive, social, and event-related assistance

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 15:05

La Vila Joiosa Town Hall has strengthened its healthcare, preventive, and social services by adding two new emergency vehicles: a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance and a mobile Intensive Care Unit (ICU). These units will be operational at various locations and events throughout the municipality, providing faster, more modern, and efficient care to residents.

Mayor Marcos Zaragoza, alongside the Councillor for Social Services and Health, Maite Sánchez, presented the new vehicles in the company of Daniel Nieto, manager of the service provider, Ambulancias Costa Blanca S.L.U.

During the visit, the mayor highlighted that "we continue to improve services that matter, in this case, healthcare for the citizens of La Vila Joiosa, with brand new vehicles equipped for preventive, healthcare, and social assistance." Zaragoza added that these ambulances "will be available to meet the needs of residents and enhance coverage at major municipal events."

The new BLS ambulance is staffed by two emergency medical technicians and holds ISO 9001, 14001, and 17 certifications, ensuring the quality and sustainability of the service.

Daniel Nieto explained that the vehicle is equipped with "everything necessary for basic healthcare, such as medication, vital signs monitor, ventilators, or fluid pumps, among others."

Meanwhile, the mobile ICU will be used to cover events requiring medical or nursing presence, such as major sporting events or the Moors and Christians Festivals, during which a special deployment will include three additional ICUs, a field hospital, and two more BLS ambulances.

Councillor Maite Sánchez explained that the municipal BLS ambulance operates from Monday to Sunday, 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, extending to 24-hour service during July and August when the local population significantly increases.

This service complements the healthcare provided by the Regional Health Department and includes an accompaniment program for people with reduced mobility, who can request transportation through the Social Services Department.

The service has been awarded to Ambulancias Costa Blanca S.L.U. for an initial period of two years, extendable for another two, with an annual budget of 171,395 euros.

