Vietnam Wins Intervision, Russia's Alternative to Eurovision The US Representative Withdrew at the Last Moment Due to 'Political Pressure'

Vietnam has emerged as the winner of Intervision, the "traditional values" festival organised by Russia with allied countries following its ban from Eurovision due to the war in Ukraine. "Phù Đổng Thiên Vương" is the song that propelled artist Duc Phuc to victory. Kyrgyzstan secured second place, while Qatar came third.

A total of 23 countries participated in Moscow, including notable entries from Brazil, China, India, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Cuba, and Venezuela. The musical event commenced with a recorded address from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who stated that it "will become one of the most renowned and cherished contests worldwide."

Initially, the surprising participation of the United States was announced; however, the American representative, of Australian origin, did not take the stage. Just hours before the festival began, artist Vassy cancelled her participation due to "political pressure," as announced by the presenters at the start of the event.

The Russian participant, "Shaman," whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, requested the jury to disregard his performance since Moscow was hosting a festival that already has its next edition's venue. Saudi Arabia has accepted the challenge to organise the contest next year.

The programme was broadcast live on Russian television, and Russian organisers stated that it was also aired online or on television in other countries, reaching a combined population of over 4 billion people.