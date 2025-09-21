Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The winner of Intervision, Phù Đổng. Efe

Vietnam Wins Intervision, Russia's Alternative to Eurovision

The US Representative Withdrew at the Last Moment Due to 'Political Pressure'

C. P. S.

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 01:20

Vietnam has emerged as the winner of Intervision, the "traditional values" festival organised by Russia with allied countries following its ban from Eurovision due to the war in Ukraine. "Phù Đổng Thiên Vương" is the song that propelled artist Duc Phuc to victory. Kyrgyzstan secured second place, while Qatar came third.

A total of 23 countries participated in Moscow, including notable entries from Brazil, China, India, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Cuba, and Venezuela. The musical event commenced with a recorded address from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who stated that it "will become one of the most renowned and cherished contests worldwide."

Initially, the surprising participation of the United States was announced; however, the American representative, of Australian origin, did not take the stage. Just hours before the festival began, artist Vassy cancelled her participation due to "political pressure," as announced by the presenters at the start of the event.

The Russian participant, "Shaman," whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, requested the jury to disregard his performance since Moscow was hosting a festival that already has its next edition's venue. Saudi Arabia has accepted the challenge to organise the contest next year.

The programme was broadcast live on Russian television, and Russian organisers stated that it was also aired online or on television in other countries, reaching a combined population of over 4 billion people.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El castillo del cártel de los Balcanes: los GEO asaltan la fortaleza de la marihuana en el Levante
  2. 2 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: catas de vino y degustaciones gastronómicas en pleno centro
  3. 3 La pericana, una receta sencilla y llena de sorpresas
  4. 4 Un ciberataque europeo provoca retrasos de hasta cuatro horas en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  5. 5 Alicante elimina el riesgo de avenidas y abre vías de evacuación de aguas ante lluvias fuertes
  6. 6 Alicante se rinde al vino: así fue la gran fiesta de Quintana con gastronomía, música y comercios locales
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 20 de septiembre en Alicante
  8. 8 ¿Qué tienen en común las croquetas y el arroz de Alicante? Aquí la respuesta
  9. 9 Los bomberos rescatan en helicóptero a una senderista tras sufrir una lesión en Finestrat
  10. 10 Morant destaca en Torrevieja el liderazgo del PSOE en la lucha contra el genocidio en Palestina y critica la postura de otros partidos

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Vietnam Wins Intervision, Russia's Alternative to Eurovision

Vietnam Wins Intervision, Russia&#039;s Alternative to Eurovision