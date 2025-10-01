San Vicente Town Hall Transforms into Art Gallery with Miguel Bañuls The exhibition features the mobile sculpture 'Curved Space', presented to the public for the first time

Ismael Martinez San Vicente Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 14:25 Comenta Share

San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall has been transformed into an artistic space with a new exhibition by Alicante sculptor Miguel Bañuls, open to visitors until the end of November. The showcase is led by the previously unseen piece 'Curved Space', a large mobile sculpture with ambient lighting that dominates the entrance to the Town Hall.

Councillor for Culture, Óscar Lillo, has encouraged the public to visit the exhibition "as it is an opportunity to see Bañuls' unpublished works, inheriting the talent of one of the most prestigious Alicante artist families."

The artist explained that his work "is presented suspended in the magnificent and minimalist space, inviting one to feel how art can intuitively and playfully engage with differential geometry, developed over a century ago, which helps explain the functioning of the universe we inhabit."

The exhibition is completed with 'Stolen Space', a sculpture temporarily loaned by the Juan Gil-Albert Alicante Cultural Institute. Unlike the previous piece, it is positioned at ground level and, according to Bañuls, "curving a solid causes it to occupy a larger size, in a deeply symbolic play of meaning."

The abstract artist thus proposes a reflection on a universe where "parallel lines eventually intersect, where the sum of the angles of a rectangle is not 180 degrees, where the straight line is not the shortest distance, or where this varies with speed."

The inauguration was attended by Mayor Pachi Pascual, the Councillor for Culture, and numerous residents who were able to discover for the first time the combination of the two large metallic sculptures. The exhibition will remain open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until 30th November.