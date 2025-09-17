San Vicente Plans Major Urban Development: Over a Thousand Homes, 40% Social Housing The proposal for the PAU 7 Los Urbanos sector includes a school and green areas next to Lo Torrent Park

Alejandro Hernández San Vicente del Raspeig Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:56 Comenta Share

San Vicente del Raspeig is planning its largest urban transformation in years. The City Council has initiated a public consultation process to inform and gather opinions on the modification of the PGOU, which will affect the PAU 7 Los Urbanos sector, a strategic area next to Lo Torrent Park that has been designated as developable for over three decades.

The plan includes the construction of more than 1,000 homes, 40% of which will be social housing (VPO), along with new green spaces and a plot designated for educational use. Citizens can learn more and actively participate through an informational session scheduled for September 24 and via an online channel available on the municipal website.

The session will feature the presence of the mayor and Infrastructure Councillor, Pachi Pascual, municipal technicians, and the drafting team of the document, who will inform about the transformation plan for this area, located near Lo Torrent Park.

Additionally, an information and participation channel will be available through the municipal website, which will include an open survey for any citizen to submit their suggestions to the Infrastructure Department via the City Council's electronic headquarters.

The mayor has supported the initiative, stating, "We are facing the largest urban development we will see in the coming years, which aims to expand the city with more than a thousand new homes. Therefore, we have deemed it necessary to highlight the most relevant aspects and gather the various suggestions that the residents of San Vicente wish to convey."

During the session next Wednesday, the objectives of the new planning will be presented, allowing for the construction of up to 1,046 new homes, 40% of which will be protected, with a transitional building model between low-density urbanisations and the more densely populated urban fabric.

With the implementation of this specific modification, new green areas and an educational plot of 15,000 square metres will also be created.

The PAU 7 has been designated as developable for over three decades

The development of the PAU 7 Los Urbanos was unanimously approved in the plenary session last July 30 to promote this area, which has been designated as developable for over three decades.

The proposal has the favourable report of the Environmental Assessment Commission of the Ministry of Environment, which supports the integration of this area with the city.