San Vicente Organises a 'Mig Any' to Bid Farewell to the 50th Anniversary This weekend, the town concludes the year of commemoration with a special programme

Inés Rosique Alicante Thursday, 25 September 2025, 17:56 Comenta Share

San Vicente has experienced special festivities this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Moors and Christians. To conclude this commemoration, the festival-goers will take to the streets again on September 26, 27, and 28 to celebrate the 'Mig Any'.

For the 'Mig Any', the Federation Union of Ber-Largas Comparsas, in collaboration with the San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall, has prepared a comprehensive programme starting on Friday, September 26, with a parade, enlivened by the El Tossal Musical Association.

The parade will start at 8 p.m. from the Plaza de España and will first head to the South Sports Complex, where a fireworks display offered by the Festival Department can be seen, and then to the Plaza de España to end at the festival venue.

There, the brotherhood dinner will take place, marking the first festive evening that will last until the early hours. To access the venue, this year the Transport Department has provided a bus that can be taken from different points in the town both on Friday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and on Saturday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a single ticket costing 1.45 euros or the Mobilis card.

On September 27, the most special day of the celebration begins with the 'Entraeta del Mig Any', led by the Christian Side followed by the Moorish Side. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with a route from Alicante Street to Avenida de la Libertad marked by marches and pasodobles. The festival-goers will participate under the flags of the 20 comparsas, which will once again colour the streets of the town.

Saturday's events will conclude at the venue located in the Inmediaciones area, where, from 10 p.m., all the festival-goers will gather again for the second brotherhood dinner. The night will feature a musical disco session open to the public.

Ampliar Mig Any of Sant Vicent in 2024. ASV

On Sunday, September 28, activities will start in the morning at 9 a.m. with the 'Diana Festera', followed by activities aimed at audiences of all ages. From 11:30 a.m., the youngest members of each comparsa can enjoy inflatables and various workshops, as well as drawing and writing contests.

At noon, the traditional paella contest will take place, preceding a grand brotherhood meal. In the afternoon, children's activities will be held at the Solar de la Festa to bid farewell to this new edition of the 'Mig Any'.

The mayor, Pachi Pascual, has expressed gratitude for "the collaboration and good work demonstrated during the entire programme organised to experience this anniversary in a special way." The first councillor highlighted "those events with which we wanted to pay tribute to the 33 founders of the festival."

Also, the Festival Councillor, Cristian Gil, wanted to express his recognition "to the founders and all those who have continued their legacy." The councillor recalled that "today we are more than 4,000 San Vicente residents who participate in festivals that are among the most important in the Valencian Community and aspire to be recognised very soon as of National Tourist Interest."

Regarding the preparations for the 'Mig Any', the councillor confirmed that the Solar de la Festa has already been equipped with all the necessary services to host the events this weekend.

Meanwhile, the president of the Federation Union of Ber-Largas Comparsas, Ricardo Bernabeu, stated that "this very special year has served to remember our humble origins and, looking back, to realise the path travelled, creating an unbreakable spirit of brotherhood, which is the true soul of these festivals."