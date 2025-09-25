Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mig Any of Sant Vicent in 2024. ASV

San Vicente Organises a 'Mig Any' to Bid Farewell to the 50th Anniversary

This weekend, the town concludes the year of commemoration with a special programme

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 17:56

San Vicente has experienced special festivities this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Moors and Christians. To conclude this commemoration, the festival-goers will take to the streets again on September 26, 27, and 28 to celebrate the 'Mig Any'.

For the 'Mig Any', the Federation Union of Ber-Largas Comparsas, in collaboration with the San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall, has prepared a comprehensive programme starting on Friday, September 26, with a parade, enlivened by the El Tossal Musical Association.

The parade will start at 8 p.m. from the Plaza de España and will first head to the South Sports Complex, where a fireworks display offered by the Festival Department can be seen, and then to the Plaza de España to end at the festival venue.

Related News

San Vicente plans to become a "great sports city"

San Vicente plans to become a "great sports city"

San Vicente projects a new neighbourhood with over a thousand homes

San Vicente projects a new neighbourhood with over a thousand homes

There, the brotherhood dinner will take place, marking the first festive evening that will last until the early hours. To access the venue, this year the Transport Department has provided a bus that can be taken from different points in the town both on Friday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and on Saturday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a single ticket costing 1.45 euros or the Mobilis card.

On September 27, the most special day of the celebration begins with the 'Entraeta del Mig Any', led by the Christian Side followed by the Moorish Side. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with a route from Alicante Street to Avenida de la Libertad marked by marches and pasodobles. The festival-goers will participate under the flags of the 20 comparsas, which will once again colour the streets of the town.

Saturday's events will conclude at the venue located in the Inmediaciones area, where, from 10 p.m., all the festival-goers will gather again for the second brotherhood dinner. The night will feature a musical disco session open to the public.

Mig Any of Sant Vicent in 2024. ASV

On Sunday, September 28, activities will start in the morning at 9 a.m. with the 'Diana Festera', followed by activities aimed at audiences of all ages. From 11:30 a.m., the youngest members of each comparsa can enjoy inflatables and various workshops, as well as drawing and writing contests.

At noon, the traditional paella contest will take place, preceding a grand brotherhood meal. In the afternoon, children's activities will be held at the Solar de la Festa to bid farewell to this new edition of the 'Mig Any'.

The mayor, Pachi Pascual, has expressed gratitude for "the collaboration and good work demonstrated during the entire programme organised to experience this anniversary in a special way." The first councillor highlighted "those events with which we wanted to pay tribute to the 33 founders of the festival."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Also, the Festival Councillor, Cristian Gil, wanted to express his recognition "to the founders and all those who have continued their legacy." The councillor recalled that "today we are more than 4,000 San Vicente residents who participate in festivals that are among the most important in the Valencian Community and aspire to be recognised very soon as of National Tourist Interest."

Regarding the preparations for the 'Mig Any', the councillor confirmed that the Solar de la Festa has already been equipped with all the necessary services to host the events this weekend.

Meanwhile, the president of the Federation Union of Ber-Largas Comparsas, Ricardo Bernabeu, stated that "this very special year has served to remember our humble origins and, looking back, to realise the path travelled, creating an unbreakable spirit of brotherhood, which is the true soul of these festivals."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  2. 2 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  3. 3 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  4. 4 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  9. 9 San Vicente proyecta un nuevo barrio con más de un millar de viviendas
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 24 de septiembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante San Vicente Organises a 'Mig Any' to Bid Farewell to the 50th Anniversary

San Vicente Organises a &#039;Mig Any&#039; to Bid Farewell to the 50th Anniversary