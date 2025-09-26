Vicente Lafuente Announces Candidacy for CEV Presidency: 'There is No Split; There is Discontent' The President of Femeval Advocates for Moderate Continuity, but Stresses the Need to Address 'Historical Problems', Especially with Alicante's Business Community

Javier Gascó Valencia Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:42

Vicente Lafuente has confirmed this Friday that the rumours circulating for a couple of weeks were indeed true. The President of the Valencian Community Metal Federation (Femeval) and also Vice President of the regional Business Confederation (CEV) has made official what was an open secret: he will run for the presidency of the Valencian employers' association.

Following the sudden resignation of the former leader, Salvador Navarro, who decided on Tuesday to withdraw from the election race upon seeing an alternative movement rising in the shadows, Lafuente has stepped forward, stating his intention to present a continuity project, albeit with slight changes. 'There is no split, there is discontent. The project must evolve,' he summarised to the media, although he also clarified that he does not intend to make any revolutions and that 'there are few things that do not work'. All with a conciliatory tone that was the dominant theme throughout the speech.

Lafuente's confirmation is the result of a whirlwind that has unfolded in less than a month, with both parties striving to keep it relatively under wraps, as the business community is not fond of internal battles being aired publicly. 'Twenty days ago, none of us would have considered being here,' Lafuente expressed to illustrate the speed at which events have transpired.

The first turning point occurred on September 11, when Navarro announced, still without sensing any tremors beneath the surface, that he was bringing forward the CEV elections to November 6 and would seek re-election. It was at that moment that several voices critical of his management over the past eight years began to stir the pot and approach Lafuente to explore the possibility of a change in leadership. He listened and understood them, and within days, it became apparent that the desire for change was on the table.

One of the strongest tremors came from the south, from the province of Alicante, dissatisfied with the actions of the current president in certain aspects. Therefore, in Friday's press conference, Lafuente aimed to focus on this. 'Alicante did not view the current system favourably. There are historical problems that have not been resolved,' stated the President of Femeval, adding that an 'effort must be made to include everyone,' referring to the southern regions.

This discontent, along with that from sectors such as furniture and agriculture, has prompted Lafuente to raise his hand to try to become the voice of the Valencian business community. A voice that he wants to be 'unified, open, choral, and with institutional loyalty', although he does not rule out other candidacies. To this end, he has already contacted the three provincial CEV leaders with an eye on 'presenting consensus lists'.

Conversations with Navarro

Navarro, as expected, was omnipresent at Friday's press conference. The candidate thanked him for the work done over these eight years, 'integrative and groundbreaking', and emphasised the 'loyalty' he has had with him. 'You can be loyal, but that does not imply unanimity. We have handled differences discreetly,' he pointed out.

In this regard, Lafuente detailed that the conversations they have had in recent days to formalise the transition have been 'heartfelt' and that they have spoken 'very clearly'. 'The goal was to prioritise the collective over personal visions. We both compromised, but the project needed a change and a reorientation,' he remarked. All with the aim that the 'electoral noise' that a dual candidacy would have caused did not 'undermine' the work done.

Continuity in the CEOE

Another question that is beginning to be resolved is the role of the Valencian business community in the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), whose president is Antonio Garamendi. Navarro previously held one of the vice presidencies in the national employers' association, but on Friday he announced that he would step down, as reported by Cadena SER and confirmed by LAS PROVINCIAS. This news broke minutes after Lafuente finished the press conference, in which he had asked Navarro to remain linked to the national employers' association. 'I need Navarro in the CEOE. It's good for him to be there,' he had stated.

Regarding the relationship with Garamendi and his influence on the electoral process, Lafuente himself assured that his role has been impartial and that he has advocated for the common good of the organisation. 'Let no one seek wars where there are none,' he added.

Lafuente's next step will be to gather the necessary support to formalise his candidacy and try to draw up a joint list with the three provinces to avoid conflict. All indications are that this will be the case, but we will have to wait for the coming weeks to confirm that the earthquake does not leave seismic aftershocks.