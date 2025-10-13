San Vicente Awards Contract for New Green Lung Project

The mayor during the visit to the site that will become San Vicente's new green lung.

San Vicente del Raspeig's government team has awarded the contract to carry out the conditioning works of the Solar de la Festa. In this area, located in the Inmediaciones district, an investment of over €450,000 will be made to develop it as a recreational area and establish a new green zone in the southwest of the city, according to municipal sources.

The contractor, Hidráulicas la Foia, has a two-month execution period starting from the signing of the site inspection act. The mayor and Infrastructure Councillor, Pachi Pascual, stated that "if the planned deadlines are met, it is possible that by the end of this year or early 2026, we will be able to enjoy a new green lung and safe, accessible recreational facilities with all amenities."

The mayor acknowledged that "a city like San Vicente, with over 60,000 inhabitants, greatly needs a place where large-scale events can be held."

Pascual assured that "we have demonstrated throughout this year that promises can be fulfilled, and the Solar de la Festa is an example of this." The mayor emphasized that this action "is one of the 60 planned using the 2025 budget surplus announced in April and is already underway, as part of a major global project to transform the municipality, starting with the improvement of its facilities and public spaces."

The municipal property plot, with an area of 13,800 square meters currently undeveloped, has hosted the Mig Any celebration in September for the past three years. With the upcoming works, a versatile configuration will be created with a green area featuring pedestrian paths around the perimeter and a central paved space for multiple uses and cultural and festive activities.

The project includes the installation of basic services such as public lighting, electricity supply, potable water, and irrigation network, as well as landscaping, provision of furniture, and improvement of access, detailed by the council.