Álvaro Antón, Cristina Medina, and José Soto, selected by the Patronato of the Misteri for the extraordinary performances of the Jubilee Year. A.E.

The Vice-Chancellor of CEU in Elche, Álvaro Antón, to Bear the Standard at the Misteri d'Elx

Cristina Medina and José Soto complete the trio chosen by the Patronato for the extraordinary performances of the Jubilee Year

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 12:55

During Monday, October 6th, the Casa de la Festa hosted the presentation of the standard-bearer and the elected personalities of the Misteri d'Elx 2025, which this year holds special significance due to the Jubilee Year. The Patronato has appointed the Vice-Chancellor of CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche, Álvaro Antón, as the standard-bearer in recognition of his connection to the Festa.

Alongside him, Cristina Medina, a journalist and deputy director of Radio Elche Cadena SER, and José Soto, a historic singer of the Capella del Misteri, will participate as elected personalities. The president of the Patronato, Francisco Borja, emphasized that the three "represent the values of transmitting the Festa through the University, Communication, and the Capella."

The chosen individuals expressed their "gratitude and honour" for the appointment and will experience the extraordinary performances from a privileged position, next to the Cadafal, where the Assumptionist drama unfolds. They will also be responsible for ushering in the performers of San Juan and Santo Tomás and will be the first to adore the image of the Virgin.

The Councillor for Culture, Irene Ruiz, highlighted that "the Misteri d'Elx reunites us as a people" and underscored the symbolic value of this edition framed within the Jubilee Year.

