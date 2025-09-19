Veterinary Breakthrough at Terra Natura Benidorm: A Dhole Undergoes Anaesthesia Without Darts The animal cooperates in the pioneering procedure thanks to cooperative training that avoids stress during a biopsy

Fray is a dhole ('Cuon alpinus') residing in the animal and nature park Terra Natura Benidorm. At just one year old, this male has become the centre of a pioneering veterinary breakthrough in Spain. For the first time, a member of this species has been anaesthetised without darts or invasive methods, thanks to a cooperative training programme based on positive reinforcement.

The most innovative aspect of the intervention is the method of administering the anaesthesia. The animal voluntarily accepts the intramuscular injection, following visual and verbal cues from the park's caretakers. This approach avoids the use of tranquiliser darts and minimises the stress level of the dhole throughout the process, promoting its well-being.

This procedure has allowed the veterinarians to perform a clinical biopsy on Fray, aiming to diagnose a persistent dermatological issue causing alopecia and itching. Conventional treatments, administered over weeks, had not been successful, necessitating this diagnostic test along with blood, hair, and epithelial cell analyses.

In addition to the biopsy, the veterinary team conducted a comprehensive examination of the specimen, collecting various samples for laboratory analysis. Furthermore, an initial treatment was applied to combat potential causes of the skin lesions.

With this practice, Terra Natura Benidorm reaffirms its commitment to an advanced animal welfare model, seeking the active involvement of animals in their own care, reducing stress and achieving better clinical outcomes.

This biopsy with cooperative anaesthesia application "marks a step forward in the veterinary management of exotic species and the implementation of innovative techniques that prioritise the health and well-being of animals under human care," they state.

About the species

The dhole ('Cuon alpinus') is a rare species in European zoos and is the only canid capable of climbing trees. Terra Natura Benidorm is the only park in Spain that houses specimens of this species, making this advancement a milestone for conservation and animal welfare.