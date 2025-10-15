Vectalia's Traditional Charity Gala to Welcome Christmas Scheduled for Monday, December 1st The guidelines for applying for the funds are now published

Todo Alicante Alicante Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 11:25 Comenta Share

Vectalia's charity gala, 'Welcome to Christmas', will take place on Monday, December 1st, starting at 8 PM at the Maestral restaurant in Alicante. As in previous editions, the funds raised at the Welcome to Christmas event will be entirely donated to one of the non-profit organizations in the province of Alicante that presents a charitable project.

The guidelines for applying for the funds are now published on the website www.vectalia.es. An evaluation committee will determine in early November which project will benefit from this initiative, where each attendee will make a minimum donation of 35 euros. There will also be zero-row contributions for those unable to attend or those wishing to support this initiative.

In the past nine editions, the funds raised from this event have been allocated to NGOs such as the Red Cross, APSA, APNEA, Cáritas' Proyecto Veritas, COCEMFE Alicante, the Alicante Multiple Sclerosis Association (ADEMA), Alinur Foundation, Cáritas Diocesana Orihuela-Alicante, AODI, San Rafael Centre in Santa Faz, and La Torre Occupational Centre in Valencia.

Last year, due to an exceptional edition caused by the storm that affected Valencia, the funds raised were allocated to La Torre Occupational Centre in Valencia. Located in one of the areas most affected by the storm, it is an organization with over 30 years of experience dedicated to the comprehensive development of people with intellectual disabilities. Thanks to the more than 40,000 euros raised at the Welcome to Christmas event, they were able to purchase an adapted van to facilitate the transportation of the centre's students, as well as renovate the facilities and continue their valuable social work.

The evaluation committee values projects that are finalists and have a short execution period. The Welcome to Christmas event has become an essential gathering in Alicante, bringing together representatives of civil society, NGO collaborators, entrepreneurs, politicians, and in addition to the funds raised, the beneficiary association gains significant media visibility, allowing them to explain their goals and projects.

Any legally constituted non-profit entity, organization, or association that meets the requirements outlined in the guidelines published on the corporate website can submit their application to Vectalia's Corporate Social Responsibility department via the email bienvenidanavidad@vectalia.es. These projects should be oriented towards social activities, such as caring for people with disabilities, assisting those at risk or in situations of social exclusion, access to healthcare and education, or other similar nature.

The deadline for submitting applications will close on November 1st at 3:00 PM. Applications received after this date will not be accepted.