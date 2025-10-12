Vandalism of Columbus Painting at Naval Museum in Protest Against Hispanic Day Futuro Vegetal activists have thrown red, biodegradable paint over the artwork, depicting the explorer receiving a tribute from indigenous people.

Two activists from Futuro Vegetal deface the Columbus painting at the Naval Museum with paint.

Two activists from the non-violent civil disobedience movement Futuro Vegetal threw biodegradable red paint over a painting of Columbus at the Naval Museum in Madrid on Sunday. This act was a protest against the celebration of the National Day and to denounce "the current extractivist neocolonialism that exploits natural resources."

According to Telemadrid, the paint damaged the left half of the painting 'First Tribute to Christopher Columbus' by José Garnelo, located at the museum's entrance, depicting the explorer's landing in the New World.

The two activists were "detained by a museum official" until the arrival of several National Police officers, who arrested the two women shortly after. They have been charged with a crime against Heritage and are in police custody for questioning before being brought to court. Visitors present at the Naval Museum were evacuated by staff.

Futuro Vegetal describes itself on its website as a collective of civil disobedience and direct action fighting against the climate crisis by adopting a plant-based agri-food system.

According to a statement from the group, the activists carried a banner with the slogan 'October 12, nothing to celebrate. Eco-social justice.' With this action, the organization aimed to highlight that for many indigenous peoples, this date, October 12, symbolizes "dispossession and collective suffering. Indigenous peoples are demanding recognition of historical injustices and the promotion of reparations for their communities."