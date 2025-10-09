Valencian Youth Revolutionise Urban Motorcyclist Fashion

N. Soage Thursday, 9 October 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

"Choose a route, not a routine." Under this motto, a motorcycle clothing brand has emerged, aiming to break away from the conventional and focus on what every rider seeks: protection, comfort, and style. Supporting this project means supporting the 'Marca España'. Based in Valencia and advised by the Polytechnic University of Valencia and its entrepreneurial ecosystem StartUPV, several young individuals have designed and created each protective garment from scratch.

Several months ago, "the idea was born from the daily motorcyclists' need to be protected without looking like astronauts. From there, we began designing the first collection, sourcing samples of all available anti-abrasion fabrics, evaluating many certified protection options, and analysing which market segment had less supply in this type of clothing," explains Alejandro García, the brand's Founder and CEO, to this newspaper. "We designed, prototyped, and found where to manufacture each garment," he adds.

Moreover, they have achieved something not everyone can, or rather, not everyone dares to. For instance, their first trouser model is 99% "made in Spain", with only the button sourced elsewhere. On the other hand, "we manufacture the hoodies abroad," García explains. There is also a collection of T-shirts with unisex sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Ampliar Safety garments P.F.

Knowing this, we are looking at FORIDER, a new brand that designs and sells aesthetic 'streetwear' clothing specifically for urban motorcyclists and young people, aiming to offer protection without sacrificing everyday style. The brand is a 'protected streetwear' project that seeks to bridge the gap between technical (circuit style) and casual (without protection).

They do not intend to compete with extreme technical equipment brands but to occupy the space between fashion and safety: garments that work both on the motorcycle and on the street. All through their main website forider.com, with deliveries across Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands. Pre-sale orders are currently being delivered from November 1st.

Customers have provided positive feedback "and have expressed their eagerness to receive their orders. The first week has gone well in terms of sales: hoodies have far exceeded the target, while trousers have fallen slightly short, as they are a more expensive product," García explains.

"Future plans include expanding the collection with new designs and colours, and designing garments exclusively for women. We aim to offer a complete range that allows the daily motorcyclist's wardrobe to be complete for every situation," concludes the Founder of FORIDER.