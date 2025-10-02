Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Tourists in Alicante. Shootori

The Valencian Community Sets New Records in International Tourism in August: 1.5 Million Travellers and €2.251 Billion in Spending

Average expenditure per tourist reaches €1,461, with €143 per day

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 12:40

The Valencian Community continues to break records in international tourism. In August, 1.54 million tourists visited the region, with a total expenditure of €2.251 billion. This represents a growth of 4.9% and 6.64% respectively compared to the same month last year.

These figures are reflected in the results of the surveys on Tourist Movements at the Border (Frontur) and the Tourist Expenditure Survey (Egatur), published this Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). These are the best records in the historical series for an August, both in arrivals and tourist spending.

The average expenditure per tourist in August reached €1,461, while daily spending rose to €143, with an average stay of 10.2 days. These figures are "the highest in the historical series," remarked the Minister of Tourism, Marián Cano, who indicated that these confirm "the dynamism of the tourism sector in the Valencian Community."

The Minister highlighted the "positive" behaviour of tourist spending, "a key indicator to measure the quality of the tourism we receive and its impact on the economy." The head of the tourism department emphasized the importance of "continuing to diversify the offer and improve the visitor experience."

As for the year to date, between January and August, the Valencian Community received 8.63 million foreign tourists, representing an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Regarding the expenditure made by these visitors in the first eight months of the year, it reached €11.280 billion, a 6.7% year-on-year increase.

