The Valencian Community, Murcia, and Andalusia Establish a 'Green Defence Axis' in Alicante to Preserve the Tajo-Segura Transfer The goal is to halt the approval of the transfer's operating rules and redefine a new basin plan

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 13 October 2025, 14:00

The President of the Valencian Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has advocated for the 'green defence axis' formed by the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia, and Andalusia to keep the Tajo-Segura transfer operational. This alliance aims to preserve the water infrastructure that has brought prosperity to these regions for over half a century against the approval of operating rules that would permanently shut off the water supply.

These rules stem from the basin hydrological plan approved in 2023, marking the first fatal blow to the Tajo-Segura. It included ecological flows in the donor basin of 8.65 cubic meters per second, nearly four times more than in the Júcar and two hectometers more than in the Jarama, both with greater flow.

8.65 cubic meters per second is the ecological flow of the Tajo approved in the latest basin plan

However, the Ministry of Ecological Transition, now led by Sara Aargesen after Teresa Ribera left for the European Commission, has stalled the approval of the operating rules that should govern future transfers. The affected regions believe now is the time to stop the approval of the basin plan.

This is why the 'green defence axis' was formalized during a meeting in Alicante with the head of the Consell and the water ministers of the three autonomous communities. Mazón has warned of the 'real risk of drought' facing southern Spain: 'We do not want the desert to enter Europe through Almería, the Region of Murcia, and the Valencian Community.'

This 'common defence axis of our rightful claim' aims to prevent a 'historic and irreversible grievance' such as the closure of the Tajo-Segura transfer.

Sara Rubina, the water minister of the Region of Murcia, recalls that the ecological flows of the Tajo plan are 'partisan', ignoring technical criteria. The Region of Murcia calls for the repeal of the Tajo hydrological plan, 'as it is full of irregularities' in the 'inefficient' management of reservoirs and irrigation. This contrasts with the scrutiny of water expenses by irrigators: 'Every drop is monitored,' Rubina reminded.

'We will not allow the Spanish Government to dismantle the development model of our regions,' concluded the Murcian minister.

This defence axis is based on a common technical document prepared by the University of Alicante, outlining the position of the three autonomous communities, which will be sent to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. So far, the central government has not agreed to meet with any representative of the three regions, according to Mazón.

'It's time to put them back in the drawer'

The President of the Tajo-Segura Transfer Irrigators' Union (Scrats), Lucas Jiménez, has made his stance 'clear' against the 'political position' of the Ministry of Agriculture, with 'political' hydrological flows created in 2023 in the basin plan. Now, as the time to implement the operating rules has stopped, it has provided a window for irrigators to halt the process: 'It's time for them to go back to the drawer where they should never have left.'

From Andalusia, they call for a 'return to dialogue', according to the Minister of Agriculture, 'These are political criteria to divide,' he stated. At this time, the Tajo hydrological plans should be reviewed, 'complying with ecological criteria, but with sufficient water.'

'The operating rules should not appear,' insist Scrats, 'instead, we must return to the beginning, saving the exceptions of the Upper Tajo irrigators and environmental groups.' In other words, return to the point of planning a basin plan. 'There is plenty of water to transfer to maintain the just claims of the Levante irrigators,' Jiménez stated.

'We do not have guaranteed water security,' remarked the Director General of Water, Roque Angulo. Hence, there is a need to return to the dialogue table to 'resolve all the issues' of the plans approved two years ago.