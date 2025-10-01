Flu Vaccination Campaign Launches in Alicante Province Students in educational centres, residents of elderly homes, and people with disabilities are the first to receive the dose. The initiative will extend to the rest of the population from October 15.

Flu vaccination is now underway in Alicante province. From Wednesday, October 1, students in educational centres, along with residents of elderly homes and people with disabilities, are the first to receive their doses, as announced by the Department of Health.

The preventive inoculation in schools, supported by the regional Department of Education, has been expanded this year to include all students in the second cycle of Infant Education, meaning children aged 3 to 6, according to health sources. Additionally, vaccination in special education centres is also commencing.

The Director General of Public Health of the Comunitat, Juan Beltrán, highlights that the necessary doses have already been distributed to various health departments "so that from today they can start administering them in schools to students whose parents request it." The aim, he states, "is to protect the youngest, one of the groups with the highest incidence of flu each winter, and to reduce virus transmission in classrooms and families."

Last year's campaign data shows that the vaccination rate increased by five points, reaching 42.8%, above the national average, according to Health. In the 2024-2025 period, 38,417 schoolchildren were vaccinated against the flu in the Valencian Community: 12,941 in Alicante, 6,149 in Castellón, and 19,327 in Valencia.

The Director General of Primary Care, Eva Suárez, indicated that by bringing doses to schools, the aim is "to facilitate the work-life balance for parents, as they have the option to vaccinate their children at the same educational centre." Health teams from the reference health centres are responsible for administering the vaccine to minors, adds Suárez.

The procedure requires parents to receive an information sheet about the campaign in educational centres, along with an authorization form they must sign if they want their children to be vaccinated at school. Alternatively, they also have the option to do so at their health centre.

The Director General of Educational Centres, Jorge Cabo, argued that more than 1,400 educational centres in the Valencian Community are eligible to join this vaccination programme, representing a target population of 112,705 students. Cabo hopes that this year the percentage will increase "because families have seen the benefit of conducting vaccination at school."

In July, training was conducted for teachers and parent associations to inform them in detail about the programme. From there, the School Council, representing the entire educational community of each centre, decides whether to participate, always with parental consent. "We appreciate the willingness of the management and teaching teams to make this programme possible," says Cabo.

For minors, the flu vaccine used is administered nasally; therefore, it does not require an injection, as it is delivered in aerosol form, and one of its benefits is that it neutralizes the virus at the entry point, the nasal mucosa.

"It is a safe and effective vaccine, as it halves the risk of illness and prevents up to 8 out of 10 hospital admissions for flu in young children," insists Health. It is administered with a small dose in each nostril and is a trivalent vaccine.

The flu vaccination campaign for the rest of the population will begin on October 15 throughout the Valencian Community, prioritizing risk groups.

Vaccination for elderly residents and users of disability centres also begins on October 1, as they are vulnerable groups. The goal is for them to be immunized before the cold weather arrives and the circulation of respiratory viruses increases.

For these groups, the vaccination campaign is combined against respiratory viruses (flu, COVID-19, and RSV), so not only is the flu dose administered, but they can also be immunized against these three viruses. To achieve this, healthcare teams travel to the centres.

Residents in disability centres begin receiving flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this Wednesday. Additionally, RSV vaccination will be provided to those aged 60 or older in residences and to immunosuppressed individuals due to lung or hematopoietic stem cell transplants, according to health sources.