The Utter Human Malevolence in Three Murders and One Hour At the age of 29, John Musetescu murdered two men and a 77-year-old woman in Barcelona, set fire to an apartment, stole, and attempted to take more lives within a few minutes. The court noted that he committed an inhumane act that causes horror and does not deserve mitigation for mental disturbance or illness.

Described as a young, Western, Caucasian man, slender in build and 1.75 meters tall, John Musetescu was with Héctor Núñez in central Barcelona. A Swedish national, he was on holiday in Barcelona and had consumed cocaine and psychotropics. Armed with a knife, he attacked the other man, who was selling drugs in his apartment.

He subjected him to blows and stabbed him 254 times all over his body. "Taking advantage of his inability to defend himself, being in a state of daze or unconsciousness," he slit his throat with more than twenty cuts, put a bag over his head, tied it with a rope, and waited for him to suffocate. A death by "hypovolemic shock caused by slashing and suffocation." Musetescu kept the keys to the Portal Nou apartment and the victim's motorcycle, stealing jewellery and other valuables. The body was found by firefighters who came to extinguish the flames threatening to spread to other homes.

With the loot in his possession and the corpse in the bathroom, Musetescu started two fires, one in a room and another in the living room, to erase traces, and as the house began to burn, he descended the building's facade from the third floor and fled with a bicycle and a helmet. He left behind his first victim, whom he inflicted "extraordinary suffering that was absolutely unnecessary to achieve the homicidal goal pursued." It was 3 PM on January 20, 2020. Surveillance cameras recorded Musetescu's escape, 29 years old and recently separated from his partner. He had been in Barcelona for a week.

With the knife — which was never recovered — he followed an "unknown route" through the Ciutat Vella neighbourhood to Arc de Sant Vincenç street. There was a 77-year-old woman, Concepción Rosa Díaz, a resident of the building and mother of four adult children. Taking advantage of his "considerable disproportion of force," Musetescu attacked her inside the entrance, a place so enclosed that the surprised woman could not escape or call for help. The attacker killed her with "numerous blows to the head and squeezed her neck tightly." He used a "blunt object." The woman had no defensive wounds.

With "brutality," he fractured her skull and thyroid cartilage. Musetescu — a former law student at Uppsala University (Sweden), with a high socioeconomic status and son of Traian, a Romanian immigrant in the Nordic country since the eighties — stole her wallet, mobile phone, glasses, watch, and keys. Later, he would be described as someone with a personality characterized by "a marked antisocial trait, with a high degree of aggressiveness."

With his jacket, trousers, shoes, and even socks stained with blood from both his first and second victims, he continued his frenzied killing spree to another street.

By then, he was wearing a cyclist's helmet. Running, he rammed into a Glovo delivery driver on his 125 model motorcycle. With that blow to the lumbar region, he knocked him down.

Once the driver was down, the assailant mounted the motorcycle, which had the yellow box of the delivery company, and fled. The delivery driver sustained some minor injuries. Earlier, he had attempted to steal a van and a taxi.

Very shortly after, Musetescu, a high-powered motorcyclist, abandoned the vehicle on another street, in front of a commercial establishment, which he entered through the back door and threatened the two clerks with the knife. That lasted a minute before he went back out.

Another Murder

Back on the street, Musetescu went after someone passing by with a bag in hand, David Caminada, 52, a journalist heading to his job at the Barcelona City Hall.

He threatened him with the weapon, tried to snatch what he was carrying, but the passerby resisted. Twice he stabbed the man in the chest, reaching his heart and lungs. By surprise, once again. A colleague tried to intervene during the assault. He chased him until the criminal confronted him and slashed his hand. After two days of agony, Caminada died in the hospital. He left behind a wife who depended on him.

In Plaza de Sant Jaume, cornered by this witness of the last murder, the police arrested him. They had to apply physical restraints – in prison, he would assault five officers a few months later. The case went to the 19th investigating court of Barcelona. The defence argued psychiatric disorders and drug use to achieve acquittal or, at least, extenuating circumstances to reduce the sentence. However, the Supreme Court's doctrine of "human malevolence" for cases of extraordinary cruelty, like this one, began to prevail. The proponent, Judge Vicente Magro Servet, would defend it in 2024, in an article published in 'La ley penal: revista de derecho penal, procesal y penitenciario': "It concerns the inapplicability of the exemption of article 20.1 of the Penal Code of psychic alteration when in the serious criminal act the factor of human malevolence concurs, which completely excludes any case of mental alteration in the commission of the criminal act."

Had Musetescu experienced madness caused by mental health factors combined with cocaine and benzodiazepines? Or was his behaviour during that hour of crime due to pure malevolence? Answering these questions was crucial to determining the sentence of the triple murderer. In the trial, where the accused appeared in tracksuit and with a translator, serving pre-trial detention since his arrest, the defence claimed he was in a "state of full intoxication" from drugs and "psychic anomaly" that interfered with his will and intellect, and requested a complete exemption. The expert and forensic reports presented by the prosecution contradicted this thesis. Doctors testified that he had never suffered from a mental illness or psychosis nor had his capacities diminished. Regarding cocaine and other drugs, he had not consumed a "high" amount that afternoon, according to blood and hair analysis. This evidence convinced the jury that would decide his fate.

However, the motive for that massacre remained unclear. Why did he "end the lives of three people and injure a fourth with whom he had no relation and who simply crossed his path? Why did he set fire to a home and steal "the few belongings that some of his victims had with them"? "Can the existence of a mental alteration that has never been medically diagnosed be deduced?", the court wondered.

Morally Unjustified

The answer is read in the Supreme Court's ruling that upheld the 95-year prison sentence for Musetescu and dismisses the association between the severity of a crime and mental alteration or the impairment of consciousness and will. "By itself, psychic alteration does not have to be the producer of a criminal act and not every person who suffers from a mental illness must be associated with a person who is in a position to commit a crime."

So, why? "Human malevolence exists," reads the ruling. Defined as inhumane actions that cause horror, that are beyond limits and cause "intentional, planned, and morally unjustified harm," "malevolence is not a mental illness." The doctrine holds that heinous crimes like the one committed by Musetescu occur due to "the mere human malevolence of the subject who acts out of revenge, or simply to cause the greatest possible harm to the person who has been the victim." Thus, "a human reaction based and centred on pure malevolence" does not even deserve a partial mitigating factor, "since hatred or any type of internal reaction of the subject projected onto the passive subject of the crime cannot, in any way, entail a circumstance that diminishes the criminal responsibility of the subject." Always with unexpected and surprise attacks, Musetescu brutally ended the lives of three people in a few minutes, and there could have been more.

Sources: General Council of the Judiciary, Supreme Court.