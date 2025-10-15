KTM Unveils Updated 300 EXC Hardenduro, Its Flagship Enduro Model

V. D. Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

Manuel Lettenbichler is on track for his fifth Enduro World Championship, and his weapon of choice needs no introduction. However, looking ahead to 2026, we have updated the KTM 300 EXC Hardenduro with significant upgrades to its suspension, cooling, and overall design, allowing it to conquer the most demanding terrains with even greater confidence.

Since its launch in 2024, the KTM 300 EXC Hardenduro has become the flagship model of KTM's Enduro range, a bike ready to tackle the most extreme conditions. For 2026, it receives a new graphics package at the design level, featuring KTM's signature orange colour accented by a palette of white and black, a bright orange frame, and a series of exclusive KTM PowerParts components anodised in orange.

Regarding technical updates, it receives the 48 mm WP XACT closed cartridge fork, which includes preload base valve adjustment controls, accompanied by an updated WP XPLOR PDS rear shock to maintain balance with the fork.

Ampliar KTM 300 EXC Hardenduro ktm press

The fork also features new damping adjustments and new lighter and shorter springs, as well as a new pressure reservoir adapted to the new geometry of the spring support.

A new protective cap has also been added to the CPC fuel connector, a new radiator cap with standard threading, and a standard radiator fan.

As its name suggests, the Hardenduro is designed to tackle the toughest terrains, with a series of exclusive Hardenduro components that set it apart from the rest of KTM's Enduro range. Specific features of the Hardenduro include its orange frame, Factory wheelset (black rims, black spokes, orange hubs, and orange nipples), Factory frame protectors, ribbed Factory seat, Hardenduro handlebar map switch protector, extra soft ODI Lock-On grips, closed handguards, radiator fan, black anodised and machined triple clamps, WP XACT closed cartridge front fork with preload base valve adjusters, skid plate, floating front brake disc, front brake disc protector, solid rear brake disc, rear brake pedal safety cable, rear brake disc protector, orange clutch pump protector, orange oil cap, grab straps, and black anodised engine mounts.

The price of the KTM 300 EXC Hardenduro is €12,795.