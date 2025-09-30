Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Griezmann celebrates his goal against Eintracht, marking his 200th career goal for Atlético. Javier Soriano / AFP

An Unquestionable Victory Extends Atlético's Derby Celebration

Atlético Overwhelms a Weak Eintracht and Steers Back on Track in Champions League After Anfield Defeat

José Manuel Andrés

Madrid

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 23:00

Atlético's celebration continues at the Metropolitano. Just three days after their emphatic victory over their eternal rivals in the first Madrid derby of the season, Atlético once again dominated their opponents with another five-goal triumph. This time, the victim was Eintracht, completely overwhelmed by Atlético's onslaught, with Raspadori, Le Normand, and Griezmann all finding the net before halftime, and Giuliano and the in-form Julián Álvarez adding to the tally in the second half.

The positive momentum from the derby quickly energized the Metropolitano, which transitioned from boos at the Champions League anthem due to the controversial double touch by Julián to applause following Raspadori's goal. The sharp forward capitalized on a defensive mix-up in Eintracht's backline. The Frankfurt side, a shadow of the team that won the Europa League in 2022, soon showed why they are unreliable in defence.

The match was tilting in Atlético's favour, with four changes from the derby to manage player fatigue. Simeone, watching from the stands due to a suspension from an incident with a fan at Anfield, introduced Ruggeri, Gallagher, Griezmann, and the particularly inspired Raspadori into the starting lineup. The Italian not only scored but also orchestrated the early stages of the game, as Atlético besieged the German area, putting a fragile defence under pressure.

Atlético

Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri, Giuliano (Molina, min. 75), Gallagher, Barrios (Nico González, min. 75), Raspadori (Koke, min. 55), Griezmann (Carlos Martín, min. 90) and Julián Álvarez (Baena, min. 90).

5

-

1

Eintracht

Santos, Collins (Amenda, min. 58), Koch, Theate, Brown (Bahoya, min. 71), Chaibi, Skhiri (Hojlund, min. 58), Doan (Götze, min. 74), Can Uzun (Larsson, min. 58), Knauff and Burkardt.

  • Goals: 1-0: min. 4, Raspadori. 2-0: min. 33, Le Normand. 3-0: min. 45+1, Griezmann. 3-1: min. 57, Burkardt. 4-1: min. 70, Giuliano. 5-1: min. 82, Julián Álvarez, from the penalty spot.

  • Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). Yellow cards for Lenglet and Brown.

  • Incidents: Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage played at the Metropolitano.

Julián, not as sharp in front of goal as in recent matches, could have doubled the lead early on during an Atlético onslaught. Simeone's side controlled the game at will, with Barrios expertly orchestrating the midfield.

It seemed only a matter of time before a second goal would come to seal the game, and it did from a corner kick. Julián delivered to the near post, where Griezmann flicked it on with his heel for Le Normand to celebrate once again. A double advantage, even a modest reward for Atlético's absolute dominance, was reflected on the scoreboard just before halftime with Griezmann's third goal, assisted by Julián, marking his 200th goal for Atlético.

Shock and Resolution

Eintracht, compelled to salvage some pride from a questionable performance, had more possession and created a couple of chances. In response to this hint of a comeback, Simeone called upon Koke's experience to manage the game, but the move couldn't prevent Burkardt's goal, which breathed some life into an apparently settled match.

For a moment, the German side believed, against an Atlético that needed to slow the pace to regain control. Griezmann could have sealed it with a goal disallowed for handball, but Giuliano did so, heading in at the near post from a corner. The celebration erupted once more, and Julián capped it off, brimming with confidence, with a daring Panenka-style penalty.

