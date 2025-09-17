Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Students at the University of Alicante. JAVIER MARCO GONZÁLEZ/UA

The University of Alicante revolutionises campus with its sexology counselling programme

The majority of users are women, although an increasing number of men - up to 36% - are encouraged to use the service

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:50

The University of Alicante has transformed its campus into a place where discussing sex is no longer taboo. Since 2003, its free sexology counselling programme has supported nearly 300 students seeking answers, support, and guidance in a "confidential and safe" environment.

What began as a service to address occasional queries has evolved over the years into a trusted therapeutic resource. Students come with questions about sexual identity or diversity, as well as concerns about self-esteem, communication in relationships, emotional issues linked to academic life, and more.

The majority of those who have taken the step are women (64%), although more men (36%) are now encouraged to sit with the specialist. On average, each case requires about 3.5 personalised sessions, demonstrating that sexuality in university life extends beyond the classroom and that learning to manage it is key to personal well-being.

Esther Gallego, Director of the Employment Promotion and Social Inclusion Service, explains that the programme has established itself as a "trusted resource" among the university community, as it "goes beyond resolving occasional doubts, helping students to live their sexuality positively, freely, and healthily, which directly impacts their well-being and academic performance."

This programme already has over 3,000 visits to its website, fulfilling the institutional mission to promote health, equality, and psychosocial well-being, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals. Thus, the University of Alicante reaffirms its commitment to comprehensive education.

