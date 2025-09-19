Undercover Agents to Monitor Underage Alcohol Access in Alicante

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 07:28 Comenta Share

Young people in Alicante continue to go out partying, and although large street drinking parties are no longer as common and the way of partying has changed, alcohol and mixed drinks remain prevalent. In fact, problematic alcohol consumption is higher precisely among the youngest age group, from 15 to 24 years, according to the Mental Health Office of the Valencian Community.

The Alicante City Council aims to tackle this issue. The notorious street drinking problem has been significantly reduced in the city over the past few years. The shocking images of thousands of intoxicated youths on San Juan Beach after the Santa Faz pilgrimage are now a thing of the past, thanks to the efforts of the Local Police.

Now, the City Council is planning an intervention against the sale of alcohol to minors. During the Local Security Board meeting held this Wednesday, the possibility of developing specific undercover surveillance actions alongside the National and Regional Police was discussed "to act more effectively against the illegal sale of alcohol to minors and other scenarios," municipal sources reported. These other scenarios refer to street vending, such as on the Paseo del Puerto, for example.

But if they are minors, how do they obtain alcohol? There are many ways, with cunning playing a key role. If you are under 35 and look of age, 15-year-olds might stop you at the supermarket entrance and ask for a favor. They give you the money and the shopping list, and you, being over 18, buy it for them in exchange for numerous thanks.

Another technique young people use to obtain alcoholic beverages is bolder, involving them more directly. Neighborhoods and towns are full of small 24-hour shops that have overpriced bottles behind the counters. There, if you manage to win the shopkeeper's favor, they sell it to you without any problem, without asking for ID and without too many questions.

Then there are the high school students. They are almost of age, and in a few months, they will be able to buy alcohol legally. But until that time comes, the luckiest ones have parents who provide them with bottles. Under the motto "if I buy it, I know what they drink," some families supply their children with drinks to keep them out of trouble.

After obtaining the alcohol, it's time to consume it. Nowadays, young people in Alicante no longer engage in large street drinking parties; they are more reserved and gather at friends' houses to enjoy what is known as the 'pre', the party before the party.