New Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover, the world's first motorcycle with integrated radar as standard

Ultraviolette, the Indian manufacturer, has just announced the launch of the world's first motorcycle with integrated radar, the X-47 Crossover. This model sets a technological milestone by incorporating a state-of-the-art 77 GHz (Gigahertz) long-range rear radar capable of monitoring a distance of up to 200 meters, intelligently adapting to a tilt angle of up to 20 degrees. This technology is designed to enhance the rider's safety and awareness while operating the motorcycle.

In its operation, there are four key functions:

Blind Spot Monitoring Control: Actively scans blind spots during riding, detecting vehicles rapidly approaching from the sides or overtaking in adjacent lanes, issuing alerts to the rider to improve situational awareness and prevent potential collisions.

Lane Change Assistant: Proactively alerts the rider about potential collision risks when initiating a lane change, helping to prevent dangerous manoeuvres, thus enhancing overall road safety.

Overtaking Alert: Monitors vehicles approaching from behind in adjacent lanes intending to overtake, especially in blind spots, providing visual signals to the rider.

Rear Collision Warning: Detects potential rear collision threats and communicates instant warnings to the rider through integrated UV HyperSense mirrors. Simultaneously, the system activates emergency lights to alert approaching vehicles, enhancing safety in these critical moments.

Additionally, the X-47 is equipped with an integrated dashboard camera system, which includes: dual high-performance cameras (with wide-angle IMX307 HDR at 1080p and 30 fps), a secondary 5-inch touchscreen mounted on the central console, intelligent recording system, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, an integrated microphone, and an anti-theft mechanical mount. It can also be equipped with an air-cooled integrated charger designed for smooth charging, including surge protection, grounding, and EMI/EMC filtering.

Other notable technical solutions include the 9 levels of regenerative braking with dynamic regeneration and advanced traction control with 3 operating levels. Additionally, the X-47 features the Dynamic Stability Control (UV DSC), a function that modulates regenerative braking levels with the dual-channel ABS system. Lastly, it includes the Hill Hold function to assist in hill starts.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and co-founder of Ultraviolette: "At Ultraviolette, innovation is part of our very essence and personality. With the X-47 Crossover, we have created a motorcycle that reinvents the riding experience from scratch. Following the success of the F77, the X-47 is our third motorcycle for international markets, marking a significant advancement in global electric mobility. This is the world's first motorcycle to incorporate integrated radar and camera systems, setting a new benchmark in intelligent safety and rider awareness. Like the rest of our models inspired by the aerospace industry, the X-47 is a fusion of cutting-edge technology, precision engineering, and advanced safety systems, all designed to offer unparalleled versatility in dynamic and changing urban environments."

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and co-founder of Ultraviolette: "At Ultraviolette, technology drives our vision, defines our identity, and empowers everything we create; ultimately, it defines who we are. With the X-47, we have reinvented what an electric motorcycle can offer by introducing industry-first innovations, such as new radar-assisted rider systems, an advanced dual-camera system whose images are displayed on the two display screens, and our self-developed integrated charger. Our vertical integration approach allows us to design robust and reliable vehicles, as well as develop robust and reliable safety systems ready for the future."