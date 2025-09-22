A Ukrainian Fugitive Wanted for Cryptocurrency Fraud Uncovered in Alicante Province

T.A. Monday, 22 September 2025, 17:40 Comenta Share

Agents of the Civil Guard have arrested a Ukrainian national in the province of Alicante, who was subject to an international search, arrest, and extradition order by Moldovan authorities as a suspected perpetrator of a €125,000 cryptocurrency fraud.

The arrest took place on the morning of Saturday, September 20, when the armed institute was alerted that an alarm had been triggered in the accommodation control of an establishment in the Marina Alta region upon registering the details of a client who was under such an order.

Immediately, the agents moved to the accommodation and located the individual. There, they confirmed that he was a 38-year-old Ukrainian man, wanted by Moldovan authorities as a suspected perpetrator of a telematic fraud with cryptocurrencies amounting to €125,000, according to a statement from the Civil Guard.

The arrested individual has been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number two of Dénia, which has referred the case to the National Court (AN), the body responsible for deciding on his extradition to the country that demands him. For now, he has been released with precautionary surveillance measures.

The current regulations stipulate that establishments intended for the accommodation of people, whether hotels, hostels, apartments, or hostels managed by companies or individuals, as well as car rental companies, are obliged to register the personal data of clients and communicate them to the Secretary of State for Security through an electronic registration system available to users.

For their part, the security forces and bodies regularly conduct inspections to ensure that establishments comply with this regulation to "ensure" public safety.

"International collaboration between governmental, judicial, and police authorities allows agents to work in a coordinated manner for the common good. In this regard, technological advances applied to their work tools significantly expedite the positive outcome of this collaboration," stated the Civil Guard.