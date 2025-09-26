Uepal President Advocates for Quality Vocational Training Connected to Business Sector The entity led by César Quintanilla promotes a forum held at Aitex, calling for training aligned with real employment needs and warns: demand in the industrial cycle is plummeting

José Carlos Martínez Alicante Friday, 26 September 2025, 11:31

"Quality vocational training, connected to the business sector and adapted to real employment." This is the formula advocated by the President of the Business Union of the Province of Alicante (Uepal), César Quintanilla, to enhance Vocational Training in the province of Alicante and throughout the Valencian Community.

Quintanilla expressed this on Thursday at the forum 'The Relationship and Importance between Vocational Training and Businesses in the Province of Alicante', held at the Aitex headquarters in Alcoy. The meeting highlighted the challenges and opportunities that Vocational Training represents for provincial economic development.

Organized by Uepal, with the collaboration of Banco Sabadell and the Provincial Council of Alicante, the event brought together representatives from business associations, educational centers, public administration, and companies to discuss how to improve the connection between Vocational Training and the productive sector.

Quintanilla, who recently confirmed his candidacy for the presidency of the Valencian Business Confederation (CEV) in the province of Alicante, emphasized that now is the time to strengthen the training-business alliance. "It must be strategic for the entire province, involving all stakeholders and ensuring a promising future for our youth," he declared.

Beatriz Doménech, head of the Institutional Department at Aitex, welcomed attendees on behalf of the host entity. After thanking the choice of their venue for the initiative, she highlighted the importance of such meetings to bridge the educational and industrial sectors.

Moderated by Natxo Gómez, president of Fedac, the forum featured contributions from Antonio Galvañ, Regional Secretary of Employment and Director General of Labora; Andrés Sabater, President of the Provincial Association of Electrical and Telecommunications Installations of Alicante (Apeme); Fernando Sansaloni, Director of IES Cotes Baixes in Alcoy; Héctor Torrente, General Director of IBIAE; and Pepe Muñoz Giner, Deputy Director General of Vocational Training.

The session directly addressed the challenges facing Vocational Training, such as low demand in certain cycles, disconnection from real market needs, or the limited participation of companies in territorial councils, as noted by participants.

From the educational sector, Fernando Sansaloni pointed out: "We have never had issues with our students doing internships, but there is still a lack of clear perception of the value that Vocational Training can bring to companies." Meanwhile, Héctor Torrente added: "We used to fight for more market-adapted Vocational Training, now the problem is that there are not enough students in industrial cycles. We are concerned that, despite high employability, there are no students in certain industrial branches. We have changed the discourse, but we need to communicate it."

Representing the business sector, Andrés Sabater recalled that most professionals in the electrical sector come from Vocational Training and emphasized the value of continuing to promote agreements. "In 2013, we signed an agreement with more than 20 centers in the province. This is where our workforce and the innovation needed by the sector come from, but it is essential that the message reaches students, so they know that this sector, and others, is wonderful and offers great employment prospects," he reasoned.

From the Generalitat, Antonio Galvañ advocates for "talking about training for employment, adapted to the productive environment and with a clear vision of employability." In his view, good guidance is essential, where training for employment is discussed, and options are explained. Pepe Muñoz Giner insisted that "companies need to lose the fear of approaching educational centers. It is there where real opportunities for students are generated."

Current Challenges

Following these initial interventions, the forum moved towards a deeper analysis of the current challenges facing Vocational Training from the perspective of employability, student motivation, and the system's adaptation to social and productive changes.

Héctor Torrente, General Director of IBIAE, expressed concern about the low enrollment in industrial cycles despite high employability: "We have cycles with 100% job placement and barely four students enrolled," he lamented. He emphasized that the companies in his predominantly industrial environment are born and thrive thanks to Vocational Training, but the current trend points to a worrying disinterest.

He attributes part of the problem to social changes after the pandemic, such as the desire for more free time or the lesser value attributed to ownership. He also refers to the "need to improve public transport and professional guidance to facilitate student access to cycles with real job opportunities."

Pepe Muñoz addressed these concerns and emphasized the importance of coordinated work from the territories, considering specific conditions, such as transport or educational offerings.

He reiterated that "companies must lose the fear of approaching educational centers" and celebrated the new Orienta FP program, which begins this course as a "key tool for professional guidance." Antonio Galvañ agrees with this approach and calls for "employment training" based on adaptability, dialogue between social agents, and a deep understanding of the productive environment.

In this regard, Andrés Sabater, President of Apeme, regrets that the territorial councils of Vocational Training are not receiving sufficient business participation. He calls for greater commitment from all agents. "If the councils do not reflect the reality of the business sector, the guidelines given to centers may end up misaligned," he warns.

Fernando Sansaloni, for his part, argues that "employability is not being perceived as a sufficient reason to enroll" and in some cases, students drop out after internships because they do not identify with the work. However, he argues that the new legal framework allows progress, as "internships from the first year help students understand the reality of the profession sooner."

Updated Templates

Key issues such as updating training beyond the educational center were also addressed. Andrés Sabater calls for the continuous training required by agreements to be carried out in Vocational Training centers to keep staff updated and aligned with market demands.

Antonio Galvañ emphasizes that "training must be flexible, like a Lego system, where new skills can be acquired throughout one's professional life."

The forum also served to call for continued promotion of inspiring experiences between educational centers and companies. Héctor Torrente invites young people to ask any local entrepreneur about their origins and they will find that most come from Vocational Training. Galvañ adds that professional success is closely linked to "know-how" and the ability to integrate into teams in competitive environments.

However, the need to increase the culture of Vocational Training in centers that do not offer training cycles was also evident, so that vocational guidance is more realistic and approachable.

In the final part of the forum, each speaker presented their conclusions and made specific proposals. Pepe Muñoz advocates for "provoking constant meetings between educational centers and companies and improving communication between them." Andrés Sabater requests that the subsequent training required by agreements be carried out from Vocational Training centers.

"Well-posed demands generate useful responses for everyone" Antonio Galvañ Regional Secretary of Employment and Director General of Labora

Antonio Galvañ calls on companies to organize and actively represent themselves: "Well-posed demands generate useful responses for everyone." Héctor Torrente, in the same vein, urges the administration not only to listen to business organizations but also to implement their proposals: "Territorial councils must cease to be merely consultative and have a binding character." Fernando Sansaloni, finally, asks companies to trust students: "The intern adds value from day one."

The event was closed by Carlos Pastor, Deputy for Economic Development and European Projects of the Alicante Provincial Council, who reiterated the institutional commitment to the development of Vocational Training and its strategic role in the province's cohesion.

Uepal highlights the commitment to continue promoting these spaces for dialogue and collaboration and to enhance the visibility and recognition of Vocational Training as a key pathway for employability and competitiveness in the province.