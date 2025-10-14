Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Shooting guard Tucker Richardson in action. T. A.

Tucker Richardson, new external leader of HLA Alicante

The versatile shooting guard arrives from Brussels Basketball and will replace Brad Davison

T. A.

Alicante

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:21

HLA Alicante has added Tucker Allen Richardson (Flemington, New Jersey; August 15, 1999) to its roster for the new season following the departure of Brad Davison, who decided to head to the United States to begin his coaching career at the University of Wisconsin.

The new player signed his contract on Monday afternoon and will join the training sessions under the guidance of Rubén Perelló this week.

Richardson is a versatile perimeter player, capable of playing both shooting guard and small forward positions. He arrives from Brussels Basketball, in the BNXT League, where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, noted for his intensity and contribution on both ends of the court.

Before his stint in Belgium, his first experience in European basketball was with BC Nokia in Finland, where he won the league championship after averaging an impressive 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Trained at Colgate University, Richardson played five seasons with the Colgate Raiders in the NCAA. In his final college season (2022-2023), he recorded 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, earning recognition as Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the Patriot League.

HLA Alicante, under Rubén Perelló, has started the season promisingly by winning its first two games and will face its first truly challenging test next Sunday with a visit to the historic Estudiantes.

Meanwhile, the Lucentum Basketball HUB has welcomed the Uganda Basketball Federation (FUBA) as a new member of its international basketball development network. With this addition, the Lucentum Basketball HUB now includes 36 organizations from 33 countries across five continents, reinforcing our shared mission to promote global basketball growth through collaboration, training, and high-performance development.

"This alliance with FUBA consolidates our commitment to building bridges between federations, clubs, and academies worldwide, offering opportunities for players, coaches, and executives to exchange knowledge, participate in international activities, and access innovative development programs," the Lucentum Foundation has announced.

