Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Trump during his appearance with Finnish President Alexander Stubb Reuters

Trump: "Perhaps We Should Expel Spain from NATO"

T. Nieva

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 21:55

Comenta

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, proposed on Thursday to expel Spain from NATO due to disagreements over increased defense spending, after the Spanish government refused to reach 5 percent of GDP.

"I requested that they pay 5 percent, not 2 percent, and most thought it wouldn't happen, and it was approved almost unanimously. We had one lagging country: Spain. (...) Frankly, perhaps they should be expelled from NATO," he declared.

Trump argued that Spain "has no excuse" for not increasing defense spending, as he stated during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, from the White House.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Una brutal paliza entre veinte personas por auxiliar a una chica deja a un joven en la UCI
  2. 2 Las lluvias de la dana provocan inundaciones en las calles del barrio Florida Portazgo de Alicante
  3. 3 Primeras cancelaciones y suspensiones por la alerta roja por dana en Alicante
  4. 4 Aemet decreta la alerta roja en la provincia de Alicante por lluvias de hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado
  5. 5 Una tromba de agua desencadena una súbita crecida del río Amadorio
  6. 6 Lista de municipios en alerta naranja y amarilla en Alicante por la dana del puente de octubre
  7. 7 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias
  8. 8 Llega un aviso ES-Alert por riesgo de inundaciones en el litoral sur de Alicante
  9. 9 Los bomberos realizan cerca de 150 intervenciones en la provincia de Alicante por el temporal de lluvias y viento
  10. 10 El Barranco de las Ovejas de Alicante se convierte en un río

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Trump: "Perhaps We Should Expel Spain from NATO"

Trump: &quot;Perhaps We Should Expel Spain from NATO&quot;