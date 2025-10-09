Trump: "Perhaps We Should Expel Spain from NATO"
T. Nieva
Thursday, 9 October 2025, 21:55
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, proposed on Thursday to expel Spain from NATO due to disagreements over increased defense spending, after the Spanish government refused to reach 5 percent of GDP.
"I requested that they pay 5 percent, not 2 percent, and most thought it wouldn't happen, and it was approved almost unanimously. We had one lagging country: Spain. (...) Frankly, perhaps they should be expelled from NATO," he declared.
Trump argued that Spain "has no excuse" for not increasing defense spending, as he stated during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, from the White House.