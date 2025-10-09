Trump: "Perhaps We Should Expel Spain from NATO"

T. Nieva Thursday, 9 October 2025, 21:55 Comenta Share

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, proposed on Thursday to expel Spain from NATO due to disagreements over increased defense spending, after the Spanish government refused to reach 5 percent of GDP.

"I requested that they pay 5 percent, not 2 percent, and most thought it wouldn't happen, and it was approved almost unanimously. We had one lagging country: Spain. (...) Frankly, perhaps they should be expelled from NATO," he declared.

Trump argued that Spain "has no excuse" for not increasing defense spending, as he stated during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, from the White House.