Of Truffled Ham, Gourmet Chorizo, and 'Coca amb Tonyina': These are Alicante's Top Three Croquettes Crafted by Cheos, their truffled ham croquette wins at Alacroqueta, the event held this weekend at Plaza Séneca

Cheos restaurant, with its 'Truffled Ham Croquette', won the first prize for the best croquette in Alicante this Sunday at the 'Alacroqueta' festival, held this weekend at Plaza Séneca. The second prize went to La Taberna del Gourmet for their 'Gourmet Iberian Chorizo Croquette', and the third to La Favorita for 'De coca amb tonyna'. The mayor, Luis Barcala, who visited the festival on Sunday, highlighted that the event was a "resounding success" that "filled Plaza Séneca" throughout the weekend. Between Friday and Sunday, 80,000 croquettes were sold.

Barcala congratulated the winner and praised the 14 participating establishments in 'Alacroqueta', stating that they "made it very difficult for the people of Alicante to choose a winner, as the quality of the proposals was extremely high". The mayor emphasized that festivals like 'Alacroqueta' are "a clear example of the richness, originality, and variety of Alicante's gastronomy, which has been recognized this year with the Spanish capital status".

Meanwhile, the Councillor for Hospitality, Commerce, and Markets, Lidia López, noted that "we couldn't be happier with how this first edition has evolved, which we will surely replicate next year".

The first 'Alacroqueta' festival was organized by Alicante Street Style and Alacant Street Market, with the collaboration of the Councillor for Hospitality, Commerce, and Markets, as part of Alicante's status as the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy.

The establishments, set up in various stalls at Plaza Séneca, sold their offerings in packs of three croquettes for six euros, two euros per piece. Upon purchase, a QR code was provided for customers to vote, rating the presentation, texture, and flavor from 1 to 10, with the highest-rated croquette being chosen as the best in Alicante. The festival featured DJs, live music, showcooking, and activities for children.

All the proposals

- Barrita del Sidi, with "La Terreta", featuring red prawn and monkfish with ñora mayonnaise and red prawn tartare, sesame, and lime.

- Brasad'or, with "Grilled Chicken Croquette", creamy chicken marinated for 24 hours and grilled, coated in panko and served with piquillo mayo.

- Cheos, with "Truffled Ham Croquette", ham with a mayo-truffle base.

- Distópico, with "Iberian Dystopia", chorizo croquette with pineapple chutney, Iberian jowl veil, and harissa mayonnaise.

- Ditaly with "Risotto 'Nduja and Stracciatella Croquette", risotto with 'nduja covered with burrata stracciatella, semi-dried tomato, black pepper, and basil.

- Donde Nakiss with "Secret Bite", eggplant and creamy cheese, accompanied by roasted eggplant cream and parmesan snow. Gluten-free.

- La Favorita, with "De coca amb tonyna", featuring zorra tuna, anise, onion, and pine nuts.

- Píllame Confesá, with "Ham, Mushroom, and Truffle Croquette", ham and mushroom truffle cream, accompanied by mushroom and ham sauce.

- Pocardy with "Jamón Jamón", crunchy and creamy.

- Santa Bar, by Dani Frías, with "Big Manu Ham Croquette", creamy inside and crunchy outside with ham as the star.

- La Taberna del Gourmet, with "Gourmet Iberian Chorizo Croquette", featuring Iberian chorizo.

- Teselas, with "Ham Croquette", the classic.

- TorriKo, with "Gachamiguera Croquette", filled with roasted garlic and topped with stewed pancetta.

- Txopin Pintxo Bar, with "Sobrasada and Mahón Cheese Croquette", featuring sobrasada and Mahón cheese with a touch of honey.