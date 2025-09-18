Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Raúl Asencio, training with Real Madrid

Trial Opens for Raúl Asencio Over Distribution of Sexual Videos Involving a Minor

The Judge Also Summons Three Other Footballers Involved in the Case

C.P.S.

Thursday, 18 September 2025, 13:40

The Court of Instruction number three of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Las Palmas) has issued an order to open oral proceedings against Raúl Asencio and three other footballers (Andrés García, Ferrán Ruiz, and Juan Rodríguez) allegedly involved in the recording and/or unauthorized distribution of sexual content videos affecting a minor and another young woman.

The incidents occurred while most of them were in a private area within a beach club in the south of Gran Canaria. This order, dated September 2nd, is not subject to appeal and requires the accused to post bail within 24 days.

Specifically, three of them are required to post bail of 20,000 euros each, while Asencio, who faces a lesser charge, must post 15,000 euros, with a warning of asset seizure in case of non-payment.

The prosecution submitted the indictment last August, seeking two and a half years in prison for the current Real Madrid player. He is accused of two privacy-related offences against the two women who participated in the consensual sexual encounter, while his three former academy teammates face four years and seven months, as they are also charged with distributing child pornography, given that one of the women is a minor.

