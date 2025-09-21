Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

A tram in Alicante passing by San Juan beach. FGV

Travel for Free on Alicante's Tram: Discover When You Can Move Without Paying

The tram network will offer a full day at no cost for all users: schedules, lines, and how to make the most of it

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 13:40

The Alicante Tram will offer a full day of free service this Monday, 22nd September, coinciding with the celebration of Car-Free Day as part of European Mobility Week. Throughout the day, users can travel across the metropolitan network without charge.

To facilitate access for everyone to the stations, the validation gates will remain open this Monday. On trains and at stops, validators will be out of service, and vending machines will display the free transport message.

Users can continue purchasing regular tickets, except for single, return, and metropolitan tickets, which will not be available during this free Tram day in Alicante.

Free Tram Campaign

'The Transport That Connects' is the campaign launched by the Generalitat to promote the use of public transport. This initiative joins the similar one launched by the European Union, under the slogan 'Mobility for All', which focuses on the more human and accessible side of sustainable mobility.

Free Travel and Discounts on the Tram

The Generalitat, aiming to encourage the use of public transport, maintains free travel for children under 14 on regional transport.

For other users, a general reduction of 40% on the prices of passes and multi-trip tickets is offered, while those under 31 can continue to enjoy discounts of up to 50% on monthly tickets, thanks to the Móbilis 30 card.

