Pioneering trial of transport using renewable hydrogen P.F.

Transporting Beer Will Be More Eco-Friendly Than Ever

S. M.

Monday, 22 September 2025, 11:05

The Ambar beer will soon travel its next miles in a much cleaner way. The Aragonese brewery and the logistics company Carreras have launched a pioneering trial of transport using renewable hydrogen, in collaboration with Repsol, Zoilo Ríos, and EVARM. The trial, which will last three months, aims to reduce CO₂e emissions by 30 tonnes in the transportation of beer from the Ambar factory, located on the Castellón road, to the central warehouse of Carreras at the Zaragoza Logistics Platform (Plaza).

To overcome the shortage of hydrogen vehicles in Spain, the project has adapted a hybrid trailer capable of operating on renewable diesel and/or hydrogen, allowing it to also handle long-distance journeys. The tractor unit, developed by the company EVARM, originates from a model with two consecutive victories in the Mission 1000 category of the Dakar Rally, aimed at vehicles powered by alternative energies.

The vehicle consumes about 16 litres of renewable diesel and 3 kilograms of hydrogen per 100 kilometres, compared to the 33-35 litres of B7 diesel used by a conventional truck. With this combination, the beer transport will significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

"We want the beer to arrive not only freshly packaged but also with fewer emissions," says Enrique Torguet, Director of Communication, Institutional Relations, and ESG at Ambar, emphasizing that the project is a commitment to decarbonization and innovation in Aragon. For Héctor Benito Serón, Director of Projects and Sustainability at Carreras, "this test will allow us to understand the practical daily logistics of hydrogen technology."

