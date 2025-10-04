'Transparent Espresso Martini', the cocktail that breaks coffee rules arrives at Alicante Gastronómica Mixologist Elisa Vidal presents a creation that distills the beans to achieve an invisible base, yet retains its aroma and flavour

In a world where mixology reinvents itself daily, a cocktail has managed to break all the rules and challenge the senses: the 'Transparent Espresso Martini'. The creator of this revolutionary recipe is Elisa Vidal, a master bartender and distillation enthusiast, who presents it this weekend at the Alicante Gastronómica fair, within the 'stand' of Hotel La Plantación, in collaboration with Saberes y Sabores.

Elisa Vidal's career is marked by a very personal connection with aromas. "I've had a very intimate history with distillation," she explains. Before working with beverages, the mixologist was already experimenting with distilling perfumes, which marked her distinctive hallmark: creating cocktails with a profound aromatic foundation. "I am very careful with aromas because it is one of the senses that captures the most and creates the most long-term memory."

It was precisely this love for distillation that led her to an unexpected challenge. What if coffee, with its dark colour so characteristic, could be transformed into a crystalline beverage? The idea arose when she saw a transparent martini and considered the challenge of bringing that same concept to the world of coffee.

The challenge of distilling coffee

At first, it seemed impossible, but Vidal decided to resort to her most precise technique: distillation. "I said, I'm going to distill coffee." She first tried it with water and without alcohol, simply to see what she could extract from the bean. The result was a hydrolite that "smells and tastes like coffee," although it appears as a completely transparent liquid.

This discovery opened the door to new combinations. If white coffee beans exist, she thought, why shouldn't there also be a white coffee liqueur? And so she discovered the Galician company La Fabulosa, specialized in producing transparent white coffee liqueur.

The transparent recipe

With these elements in hand, Vidal began to shape her definitive recipe. The 'Transparent Espresso Martini' is made with her coffee hydrolite, vodka, sugar syrup, white coffee liqueur, and a touch of transparent coffee, topped with coffee foam. The result is a cocktail that confounds the eyes, awakens the mind, and conquers the palate.