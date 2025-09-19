Training the Psychologists Our Adolescents Need The healthcare psychologist not only intervenes in the clinical care of these difficulties but also plays a central role in prevention, psychoeducation, and the promotion of mental health.

The adolescent years are marked by profound transformations, both personally and academically, as well as socially. The transition from primary to secondary school can become a significant emotional challenge, where the support of a healthcare psychologist becomes crucial. Early detection of signs such as anxiety, persistent sadness, social isolation, or academic performance difficulties allows for the prevention of major problems and ensures a more balanced development.

The healthcare psychologist not only intervenes in the clinical care of these difficulties but also plays a central role in prevention, psychoeducation, and the promotion of mental health. Their work extends to families, teachers, and educational communities, shaping an essential professional role in building healthier and more resilient environments.

In recent years, the increase in mental health problems among adolescents and young people—exacerbated after the pandemic—has highlighted the social and academic need to train psychology professionals with solid and up-to-date clinical skills. Employability in the healthcare and educational fields reflects this growing demand, where the general healthcare psychologist holds a position of special relevance.

In a context where psychological disorders are on the rise and awareness of mental health is growing, the European University in Alicante has positioned itself as a leader in training professionals capable of responding to these challenges. Its Master's Degree in General Health Psychology offers comprehensive training that covers everything from assessment and diagnosis to intervention in various clinical settings, combining theoretical knowledge with essential practical skills to face the current healthcare reality.

As highlighted by Silvia Melero, director of the program at the Alicante Campus, "this master's combines a solid theoretical foundation with a practical and experiential approach, equipping our students to care for people throughout the life cycle."

Students have access to state-of-the-art facilities in the field of psychology, including psychological care offices, observation rooms with recording systems, and spaces designed for professional practice. All of this ensures an experiential learning environment that replicates real-world conditions and fosters the progressive acquisition of clinical competencies.

With a duration of 18 months and 90 ECTS, the program is offered in various modalities and stands out for its practical focus: 450 hours of clinical practice in collaboration with centres in the Valencian Community and the guidance of active teachers with extensive clinical experience. This structure guarantees applied training, aligned with the real needs of the sector, and prepares future psychologists to effectively address the mental health problems of the population. Thus, the European University consolidates its trajectory as an institution committed to academic excellence and at the forefront of mental health issues in the region.

In this way, the program not only helps to meet an urgent social need in mental health but also consolidates the role of the European University as an institution committed to academic excellence, innovation in training, and the psychological well-being of society.