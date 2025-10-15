Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Commuter train at San Gabriel station, in archive image. Shootori

Train Services Between Alicante and Crevillente Suspended Due to Track Works This Weekend

Renfe to Provide Bus Services During Adif's Renovation Works

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 17:50

Comenta

Train services connecting Alicante and Crevillente will be suspended this weekend, October 18th and 19th, due to track renovation works. This has been announced by the Administrator of Railway Infrastructures (Adif).

To mitigate the impact of the suspension, Renfe will provide bus services for passengers during the renovation works, which are being carried out by the Spanish public company under the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

The Alternative Road Transport Plan will ensure the mobility of passengers on the Cercanías Line C1 trains and for the Medium Distance services that will operate by bus between the two towns on Saturday, October 18th, and Sunday, October 19th.

The company has scheduled 170 bus services for the weekend, offering 8,500 seats, 4,250 each day. Each train service will be provided with an average of three buses, each with 50 seats. For the most demanded schedules, the company has planned up to six buses per service.

Renfe has strengthened customer service channels and passenger communication to inform them about this alternative service due to infrastructure improvement works, through announcements on trains and stations and signage at stations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía de madrugada en El Campello
  2. 2 El llanto desconsolado de una mujer de madrugada despierta a los vecinos de un barrio de Alicante y obliga a actuar a la Policía Local
  3. 3 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta inédita a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  4. 4 Ryanair anuncia diez nuevas rutas desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche para la temporada baja
  5. 5 Alicante limita los horarios del Casco Antiguo para pubs, terrazas y discotecas
  6. 6 Alicante estrenará una nueva plaza polivalente en el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque
  7. 7 Vuelos baratos desde Alicante para visitar los mercadillos navideños más mágicos de Europa
  8. 8 Fingió ser psicólogo para violar a su compañera de piso en Alicante: la Fiscalía pide 10 años de cárcel
  9. 9 Una pareja ayuda a una persona ebria en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante y acaban detenidos al descubrir que son fugitivos
  10. 10 Lo pillan tirando escombros en un paraje de Alicante y ahora se enfrenta a la multa más alta

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Train Services Between Alicante and Crevillente Suspended Due to Track Works This Weekend

Train Services Between Alicante and Crevillente Suspended Due to Track Works This Weekend