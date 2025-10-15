Train Services Between Alicante and Crevillente Suspended Due to Track Works This Weekend Renfe to Provide Bus Services During Adif's Renovation Works

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 17:50 Comenta Share

Train services connecting Alicante and Crevillente will be suspended this weekend, October 18th and 19th, due to track renovation works. This has been announced by the Administrator of Railway Infrastructures (Adif).

To mitigate the impact of the suspension, Renfe will provide bus services for passengers during the renovation works, which are being carried out by the Spanish public company under the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

The Alternative Road Transport Plan will ensure the mobility of passengers on the Cercanías Line C1 trains and for the Medium Distance services that will operate by bus between the two towns on Saturday, October 18th, and Sunday, October 19th.

The company has scheduled 170 bus services for the weekend, offering 8,500 seats, 4,250 each day. Each train service will be provided with an average of three buses, each with 50 seats. For the most demanded schedules, the company has planned up to six buses per service.

Renfe has strengthened customer service channels and passenger communication to inform them about this alternative service due to infrastructure improvement works, through announcements on trains and stations and signage at stations.