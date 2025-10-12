Train Services Between Alicante and Barcelona Suspended 'Until Further Notice' Due to Red Alert in Catalonia Significant rainfall expected with accumulations of 90 litres per hour in the Ebro Delta and over 180 litres in 12 hours

Renfe has announced the cancellation of all trains to and from Barcelona on the Mediterranean Corridor due to the red alert issued by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Tarragona coast. Torrential rains of 90 litres per square metre in one hour and over 180 litres in 12 hours are expected in the Ebro Delta area.

For this reason, and due to the risk of flooding, Renfe has issued a message stating that trains are suspended 'until further notice' on this corridor. The suspension has led to the cancellation of two Euromed trains between Barcelona and Alicante and in the opposite direction, as well as one Intercity train.

The affected trains are the Euromed 1180 between Barcelona and Alicante and in the opposite direction the Euromed 1193, arriving in Barcelona at 22:04. The Intercity 1403 departing from Alicante is also cancelled. Additionally, the cancellation of the Mediterranean Corridor has also forced the suspension of Valencia Nord-Barcelona Sants trains and vice versa.

Renfe reports that 'changes and cancellations have been enabled at no cost for the affected trains'. The railway company reminds that 'if your journey is affected, we will contact you via SMS or email through the contact details associated with your booking'.

These are not the first trains cancelled between Alicante and Barcelona this Sunday. Around 11 a.m., a lightning strike hit a signal box in Benicarló, forcing the suspension of rail traffic for an hour on a section of the Castellón railway.

This forced the suspension of a train en route to Barcelona and had departed from Alicante. Passengers had to be transported via an alternative road transport plan.