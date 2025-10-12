Train from Alicante to Barcelona Suspended After Lightning Strikes Signal Box in Benicarló Passengers transported by road due to fire at Adif facility

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Sunday, 12 October 2025, 13:00

The long-distance train between Alicante and Barcelona, number 1092, was suspended midway after a lightning strike hit an Adif signal box, as reported by the railway administrator.

Firefighters from the Castellón Provincial Council attended the scene to extinguish the fire, which left two trains halted and forced a suspension of service. The service resumed around 12 noon, according to Renfe.

The lightning strike on a signal box, which caught fire in Benicarló, caused the suspension of service. The LD 1092 Alicante-Barcelona Sants train was halted in Alcalà de Xivert and the MD 33720 Valencia Nord-Tortosa train was stopped in Santa Magdalena de Pulpis. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) October 12, 2025

Due to the storms currently affecting Castellón, a lightning strike caused a fire in a signal box near Benicarló, impacting the electrification system. The incident forced the Alicante to Barcelona train to stop in Alcalà de Xivert, while the medium-distance train from Valencia Nord to Tortosa was halted in Magdalena de Pulpis.

Adif reported that during the hour-long disruption, an alternative road transport service was established for the long-distance train travelling from Alicante to Barcelona.

Although the tension has returned and the journey has resumed, Renfe reminds passengers that "if your journey is affected, we will contact you via SMS or Email using the contact details associated with your booking."