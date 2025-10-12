Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a train at Alicante station. Shootori

Train from Alicante to Barcelona Suspended After Lightning Strikes Signal Box in Benicarló

Passengers transported by road due to fire at Adif facility

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Sunday, 12 October 2025, 13:00

Comenta

The long-distance train between Alicante and Barcelona, number 1092, was suspended midway after a lightning strike hit an Adif signal box, as reported by the railway administrator.

Firefighters from the Castellón Provincial Council attended the scene to extinguish the fire, which left two trains halted and forced a suspension of service. The service resumed around 12 noon, according to Renfe.

Due to the storms currently affecting Castellón, a lightning strike caused a fire in a signal box near Benicarló, impacting the electrification system. The incident forced the Alicante to Barcelona train to stop in Alcalà de Xivert, while the medium-distance train from Valencia Nord to Tortosa was halted in Magdalena de Pulpis.

Adif reported that during the hour-long disruption, an alternative road transport service was established for the long-distance train travelling from Alicante to Barcelona.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Although the tension has returned and the journey has resumed, Renfe reminds passengers that "if your journey is affected, we will contact you via SMS or Email using the contact details associated with your booking."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La dana se ceba con Pilar de la Horadada durante la madrugada: 72 personas evacuadas
  2. 2 Emergencias emite un aviso especial por lluvias torrenciales y pide extremar la precaución en barrancos
  3. 3 El peligro continúa: Aemet alerta de lluvias torrenciales este sábado en Alicante
  4. 4 Evacuadas 25 personas en Benidorm por un incendio en un edificio de viviendas
  5. 5 Aemet avisa: cuidado con los núcleos de lluvia estáticos en el litoral norte de Alicante
  6. 6 Emergencias retira la situación 1 del Plan de Inundaciones en Pilar de la Horadada
  7. 7 Los bomberos han atendido 20 incidencias por el temporal de lluvia y viento durante la madrugada
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 11 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 España-Georgia (2-0): La selección disfruta en el Martinez Valero
  10. 10 Éxito en la doble cita del comercio local de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Train from Alicante to Barcelona Suspended After Lightning Strikes Signal Box in Benicarló

Train from Alicante to Barcelona Suspended After Lightning Strikes Signal Box in Benicarló