Traffic Disruptions and Diversions in Elche This Weekend Due to Spain Match and Oasis Music Festival The City Council Organises an Operation with Over 200 Local Police Officers, Park-and-Ride Facilities, and Shuttle Buses

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 6 October 2025, 18:20 Comenta Share

Elche is gearing up for a weekend of high intensity, expecting over 50,000 people to move through the municipality for the Oasis Elche Music Fest, the Spanish National Football Team match against Georgia, and the Fireta del Camp d'Elx, in addition to the first Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Valencian Community.

The Councillor for Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, explained that, given the expected large influx of people, the City Council has launched a comprehensive special security and mobility operation to "ensure the safety of all attendees, facilitate mobility, and balance the events with the normal functioning of the city."

On Friday 10th and Saturday 11th, the Oasis Elche Music Fest will take place in the parking lot of the Miguel Hernández University, opposite the Bus Station, with doors opening at 16:30 and concerts from 18:00 to 03:30. "An event that will gather around 12,500 people each day," noted Guilabert.

He also reminded that on Saturday, October 11th at 20:45, the Martínez Valero Stadium will host the match between Spain and Georgia, "an event that is sold out and will attract around 30,000 people, with a Fan Zone organised by the Royal Spanish Football Federation in the Plaza de Baix."

Alternatives

In this regard, the councillor announced that park-and-ride facilities and shuttle buses will be available to facilitate travel, along with a reinforcement of urban lines to be detailed throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner of the Local Police, José Eugenio Medina, explained that the operation will involve around 200 officers throughout the weekend. Of these, 50 will focus on traffic regulation and 150 on public safety and order.

"There will be fixed teams in the festival area, in the Fan Zone of Plaza de Baix, and at the main activity points, as well as dynamic patrols covering the Hispanic Heritage Festival, the Fireta, and access to the Oasis Music Fest, including the Renfe area, the Conservatory, and the Camino del Pantano, which will remain closed to traffic to ensure pedestrian safety," he explained.

Ampliar

According to Jesús Andreu, coordinator of Local Police Emergencies, "it will be a very intense weekend in Elche," and he advised the public to "walk or use public transport to the Fireta del Camp d'Elx, the Fan Zone, or the concert venue, as thousands of people are expected to arrive from other towns."

He detailed that the special operation will be divided between traffic regulation services and security devices, coordinated by the various police forces. The Civil Protection service and medical assistance will also be activated in high-traffic areas, such as the festival surroundings and the Fireta.

"We recommend that citizens use alternative routes such as the Bimil·lenari Bridge, UNESCO Avenue, or the EL-20 to access the stadium, and follow the Local Police's real-time instructions via municipal social media," added Andreu.

Finally, Commissioner Medina also announced that the aerial unit and canine unit will be operational, and he advised the public to "check the social media of the City Council and the Local Police to know at all times the closed roads and alternative routes."